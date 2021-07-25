Tokyo Olympics 2021: Badminton to Shooting, India schedule on July 25

-
The first day at Tokyo Olympics 2021 was a mixed bag for India as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu clinched Silver Medal in the 49 kg category. However, the shooters failed to live up to the expectation. The Indian contingent will be looking to put a better show on the Day 2 of Tokyo 2020.
Check Tokyo 2020 Day 2 live updates and medal tally updates here
PV Sindhu will also feature on second day who is also a medal hope for India. India’s men hockey will take on Australia after defeating New Zealand 3-2. Besides, Indian athletes will also participate in Rowing, Shooting, Sailing, Gymnastics, Table Tennis, and Boxing.
Indian shooters will aim to lift themselves from Saturday's disappointing show when they begin Day 2 of their campaign at the Asaka Shooting Range on Sunday.
A host of events, including women's 10m air pistol, men's 10m air rifle, and men's skeet, are lined up on a busy day for shooters.
Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally
Tokyo 2020 Day 1 highlights
While young Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal will compete in women's air pistols, Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar will be keen to erase the disappointment of their fellow teammates on Saturday when they compete in 10m air rifle.
Experienced shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan and young Angad Vir Singh Bajwa will then attempt to qualify for the medal rounds in skeet.
How to watch live telecast of Tokyo Olympics 2021 in India
Sony Sports Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo Olympics in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
Will Doordarshan live telecast Olympic event in India?
Being a sporting event of national importance, Doordarshan will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.
Here is India’s Schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 25:
India Tennis Schedule: (Participants and match timings)
Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina vs Liudmyla Kichenok/Nadiia Kichenok (Ukraine) in Women’s Doubles Round 1 at 7:30 am IST
India Badminton Schedule: (Participants and match timings)
P V Sindhu vs Ksenia Polikarpova (Israel) in Women’s Singles Group J Match: 7:10 am IST.
India Boxing schedule: (Participants and match timings)
M C Mary Kom vs Miguelina Hernandez Garcia (Dominican Republic) in Women’s 51kg Round of 32 Bout: 1:30 pm IST.
Manish Kaushik vs Luke McCormack (Great Britain) in Men’s 63kg Round of 32 Bout: 3:06 pm IST.
India Hockey schedule: (Participants and match timings)
India vs Australia in Men’s Pool A match: 3 pm IST
India Artistic Gymnastics schedule: (Participants and match timings)
Pranati Nayak in action in Women’s Qualification - Subdivision 1: 6:30 am IST
India Rowing schedule: (Participants and match timings)
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men’s Lightweight Double Sculls Repechage 2: 8:10 am IST.
India Shooting schedule: (Participants and match timings)
Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Deswal in Women’s 10m Air Pistol Qualification: 5:30 am IST.
Women’s 10m Air Pistol Final: 7:45 am IST.
Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa in Men’s Skeet Qualification Day 1: 6:30 am IST.
Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh Panwar in Men’s 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30 am IST.
Men’s 10m Air Rifle Final: 12 pm IST.
India Swimming schedule: (Participants and match timings)
Maana Patel in Women’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 1: 3:32 pm IST.
Srihari Nataraj in Men’s 100m Backstroke - Heat 3: 4:26 pm IST.
India Table Tennis schedule: (Participants and match timings)
G Sathiyan vs Siu Hang Lam (Hong Kong) in Men’s Singles Round 2 Match: 10:30 am IST.
Manika Batra vs Margaryta Pesotska (Ukraine) in Women’s Singles Round 2 match 12:00pm IST.
