Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, Women's 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker in action

On Day 2 of Olympics 2021, India medal hopefuls, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, will also start their campaigns. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India

2020 Tokyo olympics | Olympics | sports

New Delhi 

Indian hockey team
India vs Australia Hockey match will begin at 3:10 pm IST today
The Indian shooting squad will be hoping for a better performance today in the Tokyo Olympics 2021, following a dismal start to their campaign. The pressure will be on Manu Bhaker and Yashaswini Singh Deswal in the women's 10m air pistol event, as well as Divyansh Singh Panwar and Deepak Kumar in the men's 10m air rifle event, to secure the country's victory on Day 2 of Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
 

On Day 2 of Olympics 2021, India medal hopefuls, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, will also start their campaigns in Badminton and Boxing respectively. Meanwhile Indian men’s hockey team will lock horns with Australia at 3 pm IST after winning their first match in Tokyo 2020 on Saturday.

Tokyo 2020 Medal Tally

Tokyo 2020 Day 1 highlights
 
India Olympics matches today
 
Shooting
Events Indian Participants Match timings (IST) Result
10m Air Pistol Women's qualification Manu Bhaker 5:30 AM TBD
Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1 Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 6:30 AM TBD
Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh  9:30 AM TBD
Rowing
LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2 Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh 6:40 AM TBD
Badminton
Women's Single PV Sindhu 7:10 AM TBD
Tennis
Women's double Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina 7:30 AM TBD
Sailing
Laser Radial Women Race 01 Nethra Kumanan 8:35 AM TBD
Laser Men Race 01 Vishu Saravanan 11:05 AM TBD
Table Tennis
Men's singles Sathiyan Gnansekaran 10:30 AM TBD
Women's Single Manika Batra 12:00 PM TBD
Boxing
Women's fly (48-51kg) Round of 32 Mary Kom 1:30 PM TBD
Men's light (57-63kg) Round of 32 Manish Kaushik 3:06 PM TBD
Hockey
Men's hockey India vs Australia 3:00 PM TBD
Swimming
Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1 Manna Patel 3:32 PM  
Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3 Srihari Nataraj 4:26 PM  
Artistic Gymnastics Pranati Nayak 6:30 am  TBD

Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
 
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary.
 
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
 
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….

