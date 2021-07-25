Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, Women's 10m Air Pistol: Manu Bhaker in action
On Day 2 of Olympics 2021, India medal hopefuls, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, will also start their campaigns. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
India vs Australia Hockey match will begin at 3:10 pm IST today
On Day 2 of Olympics 2021, India medal hopefuls, PV Sindhu and Mary Kom, will also start their campaigns in Badminton and Boxing respectively. Meanwhile Indian men’s hockey team will lock horns with Australia at 3 pm IST after winning their first match in Tokyo 2020 on Saturday.
India Olympics matches today
|Shooting
|Events
|Indian Participants
|Match timings (IST)
|Result
|10m Air Pistol Women's qualification
|Manu Bhaker
|5:30 AM
|TBD
|Skeet Men's Qualification Day 1
|Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification
|Deepak Kumar and Divyansh Singh
|9:30 AM
|TBD
|Rowing
|LWT Men's Double Sculls Repechage 2
|Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh
|6:40 AM
|TBD
|Badminton
|Women's Single
|PV Sindhu
|7:10 AM
|TBD
|Tennis
|Women's double
|Sania Mirza and Ankita Raina
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Sailing
|Laser Radial Women Race 01
|Nethra Kumanan
|8:35 AM
|TBD
|Laser Men Race 01
|Vishu Saravanan
|11:05 AM
|TBD
|Table Tennis
|Men's singles
|Sathiyan Gnansekaran
|10:30 AM
|TBD
|Women's Single
|Manika Batra
|12:00 PM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Women's fly (48-51kg) Round of 32
|Mary Kom
|1:30 PM
|TBD
|Men's light (57-63kg) Round of 32
|Manish Kaushik
|3:06 PM
|TBD
|Hockey
|Men's hockey
|India vs Australia
|3:00 PM
|TBD
|Swimming
|Women's 100m Backstroke - Heat 1
|Manna Patel
|3:32 PM
|Men's 100m Backstroke - Heat 3
|Srihari Nataraj
|4:26 PM
|Artistic Gymnastics
|Pranati Nayak
|6:30 am
|TBD
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….
