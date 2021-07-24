JUST IN
Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, men's hockey: IND 0 | 0 NZ in 1st period

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav into the quarterfinal of mixed team Archery event. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE: 10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification underway
India's quest for medals at the Tokyo Olympics 2021 begins early on Saturday morning, with three medal events including Indian competitors. India's best medal hopes today will be in shooting and weightlifting. Mirabai Chanu, India's lone weightlifter at Olympics 2021 and is ranked No 1 in the list of Tokyo qualifiers on the basis of her consistent performance recently. She will start as a medal contender in the women's 49 kg, having set a new world record in clean & jerk by lifting 119kg in the Asian Weightlifting Championship at Tashkent in April 2021.

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav's scratch mixed team will begin their campaign in archery with the first elimination round match against Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun of Chinese Taipei. India men’s and women’s hockey team will also their Tokyo 2020 campaigns today.

India’s Olympics matches today
 
Shooting
Events Indian participants Match timing (IST) Result
10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan 5:00 AM TBD
10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification Abhishek Verma and saurabh Chaudhary 9:30 AM TBD
Archery
Mixed Team Deepika Kumar and Pravin Jadhav 6:00 AM India won 5-3
Mixed Team Deepika Kumar and Pravin Jadhav 11:04 AM TBD
Hockey
Group stage India vs New Zealand 6:30 AM TBD
Group stage India vs Netherlands 5:15 PM TBD
Rowing
LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 2 Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh 7:30 AM TBD
Tennis
Men's singles first round Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin(UZB) 7:30 AM TBD
Judo
Women's 48 kg Elimination round of 32 Shushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN) 7:30 AM TBD
Table Tennis
Mixed doubles Round of 16 Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta 8:30 AM TBD
Women's singles Round 1 Manika Batra 12:15 PM TBD
Sutirtha Mukherjee 1:00 PM TBD
Boxing
Men's Welter (63-69) kg, Round of 32 Vikas Krishan 3:54 PM TBD
Badminton
Men's Doubles (Group Stage) Satwiksairaj and Chirag 8:50 AM TBD
Men's singles first round B Sai Praneeth 9:30 AM TBD
 


Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
 
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary.

 
 
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
 
Stay tuned for Olympics 2021 live updates….

