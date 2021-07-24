Tokyo Olympics 2021 LIVE, men's hockey: IND 0 | 0 NZ in 1st period
Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav into the quarterfinal of mixed team Archery event. Check India today's Olympics matches, Tokyo 2020 live updates and telecast details in India
Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav's scratch mixed team will begin their campaign in archery with the first elimination round match against Lin Chia-en and Tang Chih-Chun of Chinese Taipei. India men’s and women’s hockey team will also their Tokyo 2020 campaigns today.
India’s Olympics matches today
|Shooting
|Events
|Indian participants
|Match timing (IST)
|Result
|10m Air Rifle Women's Qualification
|Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan
|5:00 AM
|TBD
|10m Air Pistol Men's Qualification
|Abhishek Verma and saurabh Chaudhary
|9:30 AM
|TBD
|Archery
|Mixed Team
|Deepika Kumar and Pravin Jadhav
|6:00 AM
|India won 5-3
|Mixed Team
|Deepika Kumar and Pravin Jadhav
|11:04 AM
|TBD
|Hockey
|Group stage
|India vs New Zealand
|6:30 AM
|TBD
|Group stage
|India vs Netherlands
|5:15 PM
|TBD
|Rowing
|LWT Men's Double Sculls Heat 2
|Arjun Lal Jat, Arvind Singh
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Tennis
|Men's singles first round
|Sumit Nagal vs Denis Istomin(UZB)
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Judo
|Women's 48 kg Elimination round of 32
|Shushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (HUN)
|7:30 AM
|TBD
|Table Tennis
|Mixed doubles Round of 16
|Manika Batra and Sharath Kamal Achanta
|8:30 AM
|TBD
|Women's singles Round 1
|Manika Batra
|12:15 PM
|TBD
|Sutirtha Mukherjee
|1:00 PM
|TBD
|Boxing
|Men's Welter (63-69) kg, Round of 32
|Vikas Krishan
|3:54 PM
|TBD
|Badminton
|Men's Doubles (Group Stage)
|Satwiksairaj and Chirag
|8:50 AM
|TBD
|Men's singles first round
|B Sai Praneeth
|9:30 AM
|TBD
Tokyo Olympics 2020 live telecast India and streaming details
The live broadcast India’s Olympics matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD with English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 with Hindi Commentary.
The live streaming of Olympics 2021 will be available on Sony LIV APP and Website.
