Tokyo Olympics: Know what happens if an athlete tests Covid-19 positive

Over 11,000 will soon arrive in Tokyo to participate in Olympics 2021. However, amid fears of Covid-19, International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced several guidelines for the participating in Tokyo 2020.

Covid guidelines for athletes



After a three-day quarantine upon arrival, will be tested daily. All the athletes will stay in a bubble, which means socialising with the general public is not allowed, and within the athletes’ village, they will have to follow certain guidelines.

Whether it is mandatory for an athlete to get vaccinated?



It is not mandatory for athletes to be vaccinated before reaching Tokyo as the IOC has planned to offer shots developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE, and China’s SinoVac Biotech Ltd.

What if an athlete tests positive during Olympics?



Amid fears of Covid-19 during the Olympics, the IOC has laid down several protocols if an athlete tests positive during the marquee event.

The Tokyo 2020 Sport-Specific Regulations (SSR) have been developed by the IOC and international federations to determine specific guidelines for athletes.

The Tokyo 2020 Playbooks and Covid-19 countermeasures provide the framework for a safe and secure Olympic Games. The SSRs are therefore contingency plans in case there is a confirmed case



The SSR says an athlete or a team that is forced to withdraw because of Covid will be considered ‘did not start (DNS)’ instead of ‘disqualified'.

Here are certain scenarios that may occur during Olympics 2021: