Tokyo Olympics 2021 - Badminton to Weightlifting: India schedule on July 24

After a year-long delay due to Covid-19, the rescheduled 2020 Summer Games kick-started on Friday with a grand opening ceremony at the National Stadium in Tokyo amid the shadow of the pandemic.

For India, archers Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, and Pravin Jadhav were in action on the inaugural day of the 32nd Summer Olympic Games as the individual ranking rounds for men and women began in Tokyo before the opening ceremony.

The second day at the Tokyo will see some of India's finest athletes as Mirabai Chanu, Deepika Kumari, Manika Batra, among others will be in action. There are some medal possibilities too as Mirabai Chanu will compete in weightlifting, Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari will feature in mixed team event. India's shooters -- Saurabh Chaudhary, Abhishek Verma, Elavenil Valarivan, will also compete in qualification round on Saturday’s morning.

How to watch live telecast of Tokyo 2021 in India



Sony Sports Network has won the rights for live broadcast of Tokyo in India. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD will live broadcast the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.

Will live telecast Olympic event in India?



Being a sporting event of national importance, will live telecast the Tokyo Olympics 2021 on terrestrial network and Direct-to-Home platform.

Here's India's schedule at Tokyo Olympics on July 24

Bronze Medal Match: 12:55 pm IST.

Gold Medal Match: 1:15 pm IST.

India Badminton schedule: (Participants and match timings)

Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav vs Chia-En Lin and Chih-Chun Tang (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Team 1/8 Eliminations:6:00 am IST.*Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Shetty Chirag) vs Yang Lee/Chi-Lin Wang (Chinese Taipei) in Men's Doubles Group A match: 8:50am IST.

B Sai Praneeth vs Misha Zilberman (Israel) in Men's Singles Group D match: 9:30 am IST





India Boxing schedule: (Participants and match timings)

*Vikash Krishan vs Sewonrets Quincy Mensah Okazawa (JPN): 69kg Round of 32 match: 3:54 pm IST.

India Hockey matches on July 24:

India Judo schedule on July 24: (Participants and match timings)

India vs New Zealand in Men's Pool A match: 6:30 am ISTIndia vs Netherlands in Women's Pool A match: 5:15 pm IST*Likmabam Sushila Devi vs Eva Csernoviczki (Hungary) in Women's 48kg Round of 32 elimination bout: 10th bout after 7:30 am start.

India Rowing schedule on July 24: (Participants and match timings)



*Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh in Men's Lightweight Double Sculls Heat 2: 7:30 am IST.

India Shooting schedule on July 24: (Participants and match timings)



*Apurvi Chandela and Elavenil Valarivan in Women's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 5:00 am IST



*Women's 10m Air Rifle Final: 7:15 am IST



*Abhishek Verma and Saurabh Chaudhary in Men's 10m Air Rifle Qualification: 9:30 am IST



*Men's 10m Air Rifle Final: 12pm IST



India Table schedule: (Participants and match timings)



*Achanta Sharath Kamal and Manika Batra vs Yun Ju Lin and Ching Cheng (Chinese Taipei) in Mixed Doubles Round of 16 match: 8:30 am IST.

*Manika Batra vs Tin-Tin Ho (Great Britain) in Women's Singles Round 1 match 12:15pm IST.

*Sutirtha Mukherjee vs Linda Bergstroem of Sweden in Women's Singles Round 1 match 1:00pm IST.

India schedule on July 24: (Participants and match timings)



* vs Denis Istomin (Uzbekistan) in Men's Singles Round 1 match: 2nd match after 7:30am IST start.