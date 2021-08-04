Olympics: Deepak Punia cruises into quarters in Freestyle 86kg category

-
Indian grappler Deepak Punia progressed into the quarter-finals of Men's Freestyle 86kg at the Tokyo Olympics after defeating Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor here at Makuhari Messe Hall A -- Mat C on Wednesday.
Deepak Punia comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian never faced any real problems against Ekerekeme as he cruised into the next round of the competition.
The second-seeded Indian started the rather cagey contest with caution as he gathered two points against the Nigerian's defense in starting moments of the match. Agiomor soon took one point but Punia ended the first half on high with another two-pointer takedown.
Starting the second half, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, read the Nigerian game brilliantly and gave no chance whatsoever to him as the 22-year-old Indian demolished all defenses of Ekerekeme. Deepak managed to put an unanswered 8 points in the second period against the Nigerian.
Earlier in the day, Ravi Dahiya stormed into the quarter-finals of the men's freestyle 57kg category after overpowering Colombia's Oscar Eduardo Tigreros Urbano here on Mat A. Fourth-seeded Ravi comfortably overcame the challenge of Oscar Eduardo by the Technical Superiority of 13-2.
