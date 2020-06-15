On this day 3 yrs, India thrashed Bangladesh in Champions Trophy semifinal

JUST IN
Pollock feels current Team India has a depth in its pace-bowling department
ANI 

Photo: PTI
India played against Pakistan at The Oval in London in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 final and failed to grab the title for the third time. File photo: PTI

On this day in 2017, India cricket team thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy and secured a final spot.

Chasing a moderate target of 265 runs, opener Rohit Sharma and captain Virat Kohli had an unbeaten 178-run stand for the second wicket and chased down the score in 40.1 overs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Rohit amassed 123* including 15 fours and a six while Kohli smashed 96 unbeaten off 78 balls studded with 13 boundaries. Rohit was awarded Player of the Match for smashing a century.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 46 runs before he was picked by Mashrafe Mortaza in the 15th over.
 

First Published: Mon, June 15 2020. 16:17 IST

