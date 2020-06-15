On this day 3 yrs, India thrashed Bangladesh in Champions Trophy semifinal

On this day in 2017, thrashed Bangladesh by nine wickets in the second semifinal of the ICC Champions Trophy and secured a final spot.

Chasing a moderate target of 265 runs, opener and captain had an unbeaten 178-run stand for the second wicket and chased down the score in 40.1 overs at Edgbaston in Birmingham.

Rohit amassed 123* including 15 fours and a six while Kohli smashed 96 unbeaten off 78 balls studded with 13 boundaries. Rohit was awarded Player of the Match for smashing a century.

Left-handed opener Shikhar Dhawan played a knock of 46 runs before he was picked by in the 15th over.

