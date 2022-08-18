Out, not out, penalty runs: Here are some questions from umpiring exam

Are you a die-hard fan? Have you prioritised over most other things in life? If your answer is yes, then you should try answering these questions. Just so you know, these are the question candidates were required to answer in India’s level-2 exam for umpires last month, conducted by the Board of Control for in Ahmedabad, according to a report by the Indian Express.

The successful candidates become eligible to officiate in women’s and junior matches categorised as Group D. Surprisingly, only three out of 140 candidates cleared the exam.

Test yourself

1) A batsman is caught near the boundary after he has crossed for one run. Turns out, it was a no-ball. How many runs will you allow? Who will face the next ball?

Ans: Only one run for no-ball. The non-striker will face the next ball.

2) The bowler, while delivering the ball, drops the towel attached to the back of his trouser, and dislodges a bail. What is the umpire supposed to do?

Ans: He shall signal no-ball.

3) Toss is delayed due to rain in a T20 match. Match is now reduced to 7 overs a side. How many minutes of allowance will both the sides be credited with?

Ans: 4 minutes each.

4) For which calls by umpires there are no signals?

Ans: Play; Time; Over; Not out

5) What will the umpire do if the last ball of the over is intentionally deflected by the striker with his pad and the fine leg fielder fields the ball with his cap?

Ans: 5 penalty runs

6) If the batsman start complaining about the the shadow of pavilion, tree or fielders falling on the pitch, what will the umpire do?

Ans: Shadow of pavilion or tree are to be disregarded. However, in case of the shadow of fielder the umpire can ask him to remain stationary till the striker plays the ball. If he moves, call dead ball.



These questions should give you a fair idea how tough is the exam for umpires in India.