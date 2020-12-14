PAK vs NZ: Babar Azam's absence in T20Is 'major setback' for us, says Waqar

-
ALSO READ
Babar Azam is Pakistan's future captain in all three formats: PCB CEO
Want to be compared with Pakistan players instead of Kohli: Babar Azam
2019 WC: Pakistan got it wrong against India right from start, says Waqar
Covid-19: PCB shortlists 20 players for Eng tour; to leave for UK on Sunday
England will probably be a touch light in middle-order, says Waqar Younis
-
Babar Azam being ruled out for Pakistan's upcoming T20I series against New Zealand is a "major setback" for the visitors, according to bowling coach Waqar Younis. Pakistan captain Azam suffered a fracture on his right thumb during a throw-down session on Sunday.
"There is no doubt that Babar is one of the best players in the world now in any format. So it is a major setback for us. Other teams are scared of him," Waqar said in a media interaction with Pakistani journalists.
"It is unfortunate that it (injury) happened at the wrong time, just at the stroke of the the series starting."
Waqar, however, said that it is also an opportunity for other players to stand up and fill the gap left by Azam.
Azam suffered the injury during a throw-down session, following which he was taken to a local hospital where X-rays confirmed the fracture, stated Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in a media release.
As such, he will be unable to attend nets for, at least, 12 days, meaning he will not be available for the December 18, 20 and 22 T20Is to be played in Auckland, Hamilton and Napier, respectively.
During this period, the doctors will continue to monitor Azam's injury before confirming his participation in the first Test, which starts at Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, on December 26.
--IANS
rkm/rt
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor