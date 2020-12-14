India vs Australia Tests schedule, match timing, live streaming details

In a bid to secure a top-two finish on the (WTC) points table, India will kick-start its Test campaign against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17. The four-match bilateral Test series between India and Australia is also termed as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is currently held by the Indian cricket team.



Team India would look to win the series and consolidate its position on the WTC points table. The final of the inaugural edition of will take place in June, 2021 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The top two teams on the points table will play the finals.



Check India-Australia series latest news updates here

ICC WTC points table

Position Teams Played Won Drawn Lost Tied PCT(%) Series Won RpW ratio 1 Australia 10 7 1 2 0 82.2 2 1.604 2 India 9 7 0 2 0 75 3 2.011 3 New Zealand 0 5 0 4 0 62.5 2 1.111 4 England 15 8 3 4 0 60.8 3 1.223 5 Pakistan 8 2 3 3 0 39.5 1 0.853 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 1 2 0 33.3 0 0.589 7 West Indies 7 1 0 6 0 11.1 0 0.521 8 South Africa 7 1 0 6 0 10 0 0.521 9 Bangladesh 2 0 0 2 0 0 0 0.304

The Indian cricket team will aim for a winning start in the Test series in order take an upper hand before going into the Boxing-Day Test on December 26. Subhman Gill’s sublime touch and power-hitting from Rishabh Pant in the pink-ball practice match have proved that the preparations’ are on track.

Tests full schedule

Matches Date Time (IST) Venue First Test (D/N) Dec 17-21 9:30 AM Adelaide Oval Second Test Dec 26-30 5:00 AM Melbourne Cricket Ground Third Test Jan 7-11 5:00 AM Sydney Cricket Ground Fourth Test Jan 15-19 5:30 AM The Gabba, Brisbane

Tests live telecast details

AUS vs IND Tests live streaming for free

Here are the squad of both the teams:

The live telecast of Test series will be available on three channels of Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD will broadcast the AUS vs IND live match with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.Doordarshan will not telecast the Test matches between India and Australia. If you want to live stream IND vs AUS Test match for free, you can watch the match on airtel xtream app and website. Otherwise, you have to take a Sony LIV Subscription to live stream the match on its app and website.(c) (first Test only), (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed SirajTim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner