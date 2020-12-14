India vs Australia Tests schedule, match timing, live streaming details

-
-
In a bid to secure a top-two finish on the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) points table, India will kick-start its Test campaign against Australia at the Adelaide Oval, starting December 17. The four-match bilateral Test series between India and Australia is also termed as Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which is currently held by the Indian cricket team.
Team India would look to win the series and consolidate its position on the WTC points table. The final of the inaugural edition of ICC World Test Championship will take place in June, 2021 at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. The top two teams on the points table will play the finals.
ICC WTC points table
|Position
|Teams
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|Tied
|PCT(%)
|Series Won
|RpW ratio
|1
|Australia
|10
|7
|1
|2
|0
|82.2
|2
|1.604
|2
|India
|9
|7
|0
|2
|0
|75
|3
|2.011
|3
|New Zealand
|0
|5
|0
|4
|0
|62.5
|2
|1.111
|4
|England
|15
|8
|3
|4
|0
|60.8
|3
|1.223
|5
|Pakistan
|8
|2
|3
|3
|0
|39.5
|1
|0.853
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|33.3
|0
|0.589
|7
|West Indies
|7
|1
|0
|6
|0
|11.1
|0
|0.521
|8
|South Africa
|7
|1
|0
|6
|0
|10
|0
|0.521
|9
|Bangladesh
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0.304
The Indian cricket team will aim for a winning start in the Test series in order take an upper hand before going into the Boxing-Day Test on December 26. Subhman Gill’s sublime touch and power-hitting from Rishabh Pant in the pink-ball practice match have proved that the preparations’ are on track.
India vs Australia Tests full schedule
|Matches
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|First Test (D/N)
|Dec 17-21
|9:30 AM
|Adelaide Oval
|Second Test
|Dec 26-30
|5:00 AM
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Third Test
|Jan 7-11
|5:00 AM
|Sydney Cricket Ground
|Fourth Test
|Jan 15-19
|5:30 AM
|The Gabba, Brisbane
India vs Australia Tests live telecast detailsThe live telecast of India vs Australia Test series will be available on three channels of Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD and Sony SIX HD/SD will broadcast the AUS vs IND live match with English Commentary while Hindi Commentary will be available on Sony TEN 3 HD/SD.
AUS vs IND Tests live streaming for free
Doordarshan will not telecast the Test matches between India and Australia. If you want to live stream IND vs AUS Test match for free, you can watch the match on airtel xtream app and website. Otherwise, you have to take a Sony LIV Subscription to live stream the match on its app and website.
Here are the squad of both the teams:India squad for Test series: Virat Kohli (c) (first Test only), Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj
Australia squad for Test series: Tim Paine (c), Joe Burns, Pat Cummins, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Wade, David Warner
