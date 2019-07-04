Pak vs Ban preview ICC CWC 19: All eyes on toss as Pakistan stare at exit

JUST IN
In pictures: Afghanistan and West Indies clash in Cricket World Cup
Business Standard

BS Web Team & Agencies 

Pakistan cricket team, ICC World Cup 2019
Pakistan cricket team (Photo: ICC)

Pakistan cricket team will battle it lout against all odds to the semifinals of the ICC World Cup 2019 as they take on Bangladesh cricket team in the final group stage game at the Lord's on Friday.

After England thrashed New Zealand by 119 runs on Wednesday, the equation for Pakistan is pretty simple: They need to bat first, score 400 runs, dismiss Bangladesh for 84, and win by a margin of 316 runs. Simple, but definitely not easy. It's a victory margin that has never been achieved in the history of one-day cricket.

However, if Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out even before the game begins.

Pakistan's journey so far in this World Cup has been similar to that of 1992, except for the knockout stage where they don't seem to enter.

After registering back-to-back defeats against Australia and India, Pakistan came back strongly and registered three consecutive victories, all in must-win games, against South Africa, New Zealand and Afghanistan. However, in order to make it to the last four, they needed England to lose one of their last two matches, which didn't happen.

Even if Pakistan get knocked out of the tournament, they can be proud of the way they came back strongly after receiving some really harsh criticism, both from the fans and former cricketers after their defeat to India.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, came out with a spirited performance in this World Cup. They played like one of the contenders to win the trophy and gave their opponents a run for their money in almost all their matches, except against England when the hosts posted a total in excess of 380.

The performance of the entire unit, especially that of Shakib Al Hasan, is something which the Bangla Tigers can be surely be proud of.

So, they would want to end their World Cup campaign on a high and defeat Pakistan in their last game at the Home of Cricket.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh head-to-head in World Cup

Pakistan and Bangladesh have clashed only once -- in the 1999 World Cup, and Pakistan lost the match by 62-runs. At Lord's, they will meet for the second time in a World Cup match.


Pitch Report

There is something on offer for both the batsmen at Lord's. A 250-280 total looks likely.


Pakistan vs Bangladesh playing 11 prediction

Pakistan playing 11: Fakhar Zaman, Imam Ul Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed (C&WK), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi and Wahab Riaz.


Bangladesh playing 11: Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(WK), Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rubel Hossain, Mashrafe Mortaza(C) and Mustafizur Rahman.


ICC World Cup 2019, Match 43: Pakistan vs Bangladesh streaming details

Date and Day: July 5, 2019, Friday.

Place: Lord’s, London

Time: 3:00 pm IST, 10:00 am local time

The World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Bangladesh match live streaming will be available live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of the World Cup 2019 Pakistan vs Bangladesh will be available on Hotstar.



Squads:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain, wicketkeeper), Asif Ali, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Imam-ul-Haq, Shadab Khan, Shoaib Malik, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Fakhar Zaman

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (captain), Abu Jayed, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wicketkeeper), Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Shakib Al Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Tamim Iqbal
First Published: Thu, July 04 2019. 23:33 IST

