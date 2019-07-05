JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 » News

ICC CWC 2019, Pak vs BAN Live score: Toss will take place at 2:30 pm IST

Pakistan's journey so far in this World Cup has been similar to that of 1992, except for the knockout stage where they don't seem to enter. Check Pakistan vs Bangladesh live score and match commentary

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

akistan's bowler Shadab Khan, third from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 41 run during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, Eng
Pakistan's bowler Shadab Khan, third from left, celebrates with teammates after dismissing New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson for 41 run during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham, En
In today’s match of ICC cricket world cup 2019 (CWC), Pakistan cricket team will have an improbable task of making it to the semifinals of CWC when they take on Bangladesh cricket in their final group stage game at the Lord's cricket ground in London. After England cricket team thrashed New Zealand cricket team by 119 runs on Wednesday, the equation for Pakistan is pretty simple: They need to bat first, score 400 runs, dismiss Bangladesh for 84, and win by a margin of 316 runs. Simple, but definitely not easy. It's a victory margin that has never been achieved in the history of one-day cricket. However, if Bangladesh bat first, then Pakistan are out even before the game begins. Pakistan's journey so far in this World Cup has been similar to that of 1992, except for the knockout stage where they don't seem to enter
 
Check 2019 cricket world cup points table here 

Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE score
 
 
ICC CWC 2019, MATCH 43: Pak vs Ban LIVE streaming
 
Pakistan vs Bangladesh world cup match will start at 3:00 pm IST. The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 in English Commentary and on Star Sports Hindi HD, in Hindi Commentary. You can also live stream Pak vs BAN cricket match on the Hotstar app and the Hotstar website.
 
Stay tuned for Pakistan vs Bangladesh LIVE score, toss, playing 11 updates and match commentary here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh