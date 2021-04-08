Pakistan wins series in South Africa with another Fakhar Zaman century

-
ALSO READ
SA vs Pak: Proteas rest senior players for T20I series with eye on IPL
ICC rankings: Fakhar Zaman gains big after 193-run knock against SA
Pak vs SA: On-field aggression is not a good thing, says Babar Azam
SA vs SL: CSA adds Beuran Hendricks for 2nd Test, releases Migael Pretorius
Hasan Ali stars as Pakistan sweep Test series against Proteas
-
Opener Fakhar Zaman hit a second successive century to help Pakistan win the deciding one-day international against South Africa by 28 runs and take the series 2-1 on Wednesday.
Fakhar made 101 and captain Babar Azam 94 from 82 balls to propel Pakistan to 320-7 batting first at SuperSport Park.
South Africa was 292 all out as three players made half-centuries but none converted them to big scores.
Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi collected three wickets each, with Afridi ending things by clean bowling Keshav Maharaj and last man Daryn Dupavillon.
It's the first time Pakistan has won an ODI series in South Africa since 2013.
South Africa did have to change more than half its team following a series-leveling win in the second game after five players left for the IPL and batsman Rassie van der Dussen was ruled out injured. But Pakistan was still clearly better over the course of the three games.
Fakhar was again the most impressive after a magnificent 193 in a losing cause in the second one-dayer.
He made 101 from 104 balls this time and shared a 112-run opening stand with Imam-ul-Haq (57). Babar's classy 94 continued Pakistan's top-order flourish and the tourists were 206-1 at one point and set for a big total.
Hasan Ali hammered it home with 32 not out from 11 balls right at the end, which included four sixes.
Opener Janneman Malan's 70 threatened to give South Africa a chance, as did a 108-run stand in the middle order between Kyle Verreynne (62) and Andile Phehlukwayo (54).
Pakistan removed those two in successive overs and Afridi cleaned up.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor