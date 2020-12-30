SA vs SL: CSA adds Beuran Hendricks for 2nd Test, releases Migael Pretorius

-
ALSO READ
Pacer Migael Pretorius receives maiden S Africa call-up for Sri Lanka Tests
SA vs SL: Host bowlers shine as Proteas win by an innings and 45 runs
South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: du Plessis' 199 puts S Africa on top
England to go ahead with Lanka tour despite restrictions in South Africa
Happy to captain SA in Tests until right candidate is found, says de Kock
-
Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday added pacer Beuran Hendricks to the Test squad after clearing Covid-19 protocols while all-rounder Migael Pretorius has been released from the side due to a muscle injury.
"Migael Pretorius has been released from the Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) due to a muscle injury to his right shoulder. He will go back to his franchise for rehabilitation," CSA said in a release.
"Beuran Hendricks has been reinstated to the Proteas Test squad following the completion of thorough and successful COVID-19 and pre-BSE entry protocols. He joined the team yesterday evening," it added.The left-arm seamer Hendricks will begin training with the team ahead of the second Test match against Sri Lanka with immediate effect. South Africa are currently leading the two-match series by 1-0 after thrashing visitors by an innings and 45 runs.
Proteas Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Dwaine Pretorius, Sarel Erwee, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Raynard van Tonder.
The second and final Test of the series will be played at Wanderers Stadium from January 3, 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor