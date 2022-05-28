Rafael Nadal joins Novak Djokovic in fourth round at Roland Garros

No. 5 moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.

The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. Nadal in his on-court interview said he was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0.

Nadal's 301st win at Grand Slams means he will face ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian advanced by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

A player has been fined $10,000 by the tournament after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match.

Irina-Camelia Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian who is ranked 63rd, was cited for unsportsmanlike conduct during the third set of her victory against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round at Court 13.

The match was Thursday. The fine was announced Friday.

After dropping a point, Begu walked to the sideline and chucked her racket, which flew behind chair umpire Anis Ressaissi's seat, landing among spectators sitting courtside. There were gasps from fans and a child could be heard crying.

Tournament referee Remy Azemar said the equipment brushed a young spectator, who turned out to be OK.

Defending champion recorded another straight-set victory and will face Diego Schwartzman for a spot in the quarterfinals at the .

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier in 1 hour, 44 minutes the quickest of his three wins.

Schwartzman's 0-6 record against Djokovic includes a five-setter in the third round at the 2017 . The Argentine is seeded 15th.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't lost in the third round at Roland Garros since 2009.

