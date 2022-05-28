Rafael Nadal joins Novak Djokovic in fourth round at Roland Garros

-
ALSO READ
Roland-Garros, Infosys extend partnership for another 5 years until 2026
French Open 2022: Novak Djokovic beats Nishioka, storms into round 2
Dominic Thiem out of sync, out of French Open with 10th loss in row
Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal seeded to meet in French Open quarterfinals
Rafael Nadal beats Medvedev to win Australian Open for 21st major title
-
No. 5 Rafael Nadal moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. Nadal in his on-court interview said he was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0.
Nadal's 301st win at Grand Slams means he will face ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the quarterfinals.
The Canadian advanced by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.
A French Open player has been fined $10,000 by the tournament after she threw her racket and it bounced off the clay and into the stands during a match.
Irina-Camelia Begu, a 31-year-old Romanian who is ranked 63rd, was cited for unsportsmanlike conduct during the third set of her victory against 30th-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova in the second round at Court 13.
The match was Thursday. The fine was announced Friday.
After dropping a point, Begu walked to the sideline and chucked her racket, which flew behind chair umpire Anis Ressaissi's seat, landing among spectators sitting courtside. There were gasps from fans and a child could be heard crying.
Tournament referee Remy Azemar said the equipment brushed a young spectator, who turned out to be OK.
Defending champion Novak Djokovic recorded another straight-set victory and will face Diego Schwartzman for a spot in the quarterfinals at the French Open.
The top-ranked Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier in 1 hour, 44 minutes the quickest of his three wins.
Schwartzman's 0-6 record against Djokovic includes a five-setter in the third round at the 2017 French Open. The Argentine is seeded 15th.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn't lost in the third round at Roland Garros since 2009.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor