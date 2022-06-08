Para shooting WC: Avani Lekhara wins gold; secures 2024 Paralympics spot

-
ALSO READ
My wheelchair is my legs and my family is my backbone: Avani Lekhara
Singharaj, 5 others denied visa; to miss Para Shooting WC in France
Women's World Cup 2022: Teams, squads, schedule, venues and prize money
Devendra Jhajharia receives Padma Bhushan, first para athlete to do so
Women's Cricket World Cup: A glance at history ahead of the 2022 edition
-
Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara secured a spot at the 2024 Paris Paralympics after winning the gold medal in the Para Shooting World Cup in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in France on Tuesday.
The 20-year-old won the gold with a record score of 250.6, breaking her own world record of 249.6. Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while Anna Normann of Sweden got bronze with a score of 225.6.
Lekhara's achievement came after the shooter and her coach were initially denied visas, however, the issue was resolved by the Sports Ministry.
After securing the Paris 2024 berth, an elated Lekhara tweeted, "Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India's 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!."
"Avani Lekhara, the new WorldRecord holder in the R2 - women's 10m air rifle standing SH1. The Indian shooter just crushed the former record (249.6) by scoring 250.6 in the Chateauroux2022 World Cup, in France!" Shooting Para Sport wrote on its Twitter handle.
--IANS
inj
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor