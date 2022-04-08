PBKS vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 16

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 11
KKR vs PBKS: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss details for Match 8, IPL 2022
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Toss Timing, predicted Playing 11 details of Match 12
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Toss timing, predicted playing 11 details of match 13
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Toss timing, Predicted Playing 11 details of Match 14
-
Winning their last games, Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans will be excited to win trot and for the latter, it would be three wins in a row and it would also have the chance to remain u8ndefeated in the IPL 2022 if it manages to win this match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.
The Punjab Kings on the other hand fought back a damaging loss against Kolkata Knight Riders with a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings courtesy of a great all-round show from their most expensive star Liam Livingstone. They would hope that he continues that form in this game as well.
IPL 2022 Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans Toss Timing
Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab skipper Mayank Agarwal and Titans captain Hardik Pandya would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and GT would look like
The Punjab Kings though have Jonny Bairstow available and might try him out at Odean Smith’s place but given his power-hitting abilities of Smith, it is unlikely that the Kings would make that change without losing many games in which Smith is unbcessful. For Bairstow to come back into the Playing 11, he would have to wait out Rajapaksa’s decline in form which he and his team would not want.
As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, they would not want to break the winning combination but the injury to Varun Aaron, which resulted in him not being able to bowl out his quota of overs, might give either Pradeep Sangwan or Yash Dayal, the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler, a chance to make their debuts for the Titans in this game.
PBKS Predicted Playing 11
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh
GT Predicted Playing 11
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami
PBKS IPL 2022 Squad
Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor