PBKS vs GT: Predicted Playing 11 and Toss timing of IPL 2022 Match 16

Winning their last games, and Titans will be excited to win trot and for the latter, it would be three wins in a row and it would also have the chance to remain u8ndefeated in the IPL 2022 if it manages to win this match at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

The on the other hand fought back a damaging loss against Kolkata Knight Riders with a convincing victory over the Chennai Super Kings courtesy of a great all-round show from their most expensive star Liam Livingstone. They would hope that he continues that form in this game as well.

IPL 2022 vs Titans Toss Timing

Punjab Kings vs Titans today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Punjab skipper and Titans captain would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the PBKS vs GT toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.

Here's how the Playing 11 of PBKS and GT would look like

The Punjab Kings though have Jonny Bairstow available and might try him out at Odean Smith’s place but given his power-hitting abilities of Smith, it is unlikely that the Kings would make that change without losing many games in which Smith is unbcessful. For Bairstow to come back into the Playing 11, he would have to wait out Rajapaksa’s decline in form which he and his team would not want.

As far as Gujarat Titans are concerned, they would not want to break the winning combination but the injury to Varun Aaron, which resulted in him not being able to bowl out his quota of overs, might give either Pradeep Sangwan or Yash Dayal, the Uttar Pradesh fast bowler, a chance to make their debuts for the Titans in this game.

PBKS Predicted Playing 11

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh

GT Predicted Playing 11

Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron/Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami

PBKS IPL 2022 Squad

Mayank Agarwal(c), Shikhar Dhawan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Odean Smith, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Vaibhav Arora, Arshdeep Singh, Jonny Bairstow, Benny Howell, Sandeep Sharma, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Writtick Chatterjee, Prerak Mankad, Ishan Porel, Atharva Taide, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ansh Patel, Raj Bawa

GT IPL 2022 Squad

Matthew Wade(w), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami, Wriddhiman Saha, Pradeep Sangwan, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Alzarri Joseph, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Sai Sudharsan, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad