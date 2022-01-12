PCB chief Ramiz Raja proposes 4-nation T20 series involving India, Pakistan

-
ALSO READ
ICC T20 World Cup full schedule, venues, timings, teams, points system
ICC T20 World Cup, Australia vs New Zealand final: Key players to watch out
ICC T20 World Cup warm-up matches full schedule, timings, streaming details
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
ICC T20 World Cup 2021 team-wise schedule, squads, free live broadcast
-
Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ramiz Raja says he will propose to the ICC, an annual four-nation T20 International series involving his country, arch-rivals India, Australia and England, the revenue from which will be shared by all members of the world governing body.
Raja said as per his proposal, the tournament will be hosted on a rotational basis by the four participating countries.
"Hello fans. Will propose to the ICC a Four Nations T20i Super Series involving Pak Ind Aus Eng to be played every year,to be hosted on rotation basis by these four.
"A separate revenue model with profits to be shared on percentage basis with all ICC members, think we have a winner," Raja tweeted.
The PCB chief's proposal can be seen as an attempt to revive India-Pakistan cricket rivalry on a regular basis.
However, there is no space for such a tournament in the next Future Tours Program cycle, which has already been finalised, and India have stopped playing tri-nation and quadrangular series for close to a decade now
The two neighbouring countries have not played against each other outside ICC tournaments or the Asia Cup since 2013.
The last bilateral series between India and Pakistan was held in 2012-13 when India hosted their neighbours for a T20 rubber.
Most recently, the two teams played each other last year in the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE, where Pakistan beat India for the first time in an ICC event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor