PKL 2018, Day 5: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL 2018) season six, Tamil Thalaivas will play their last match at home ground while defending champions Patna Pirates would like to make a statement in their second match of the tournament after they lost the season opener against Tamil Thalaivas. In the first match of the day, UP Yoddha will lock horns with Patna Pirates while the second match of the day will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors. The Chennai based team made an impressive start in the PKL 6 but failed to win the next three games due to lack of firepower in the defense. Ajay Thakur, who scored 50 raid points till now in PKL 2018-19, is a lone warrior for Thalaivas as Jasvir Singh and Surjeet Singh score points in crucial juncture.

Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha



When and Where to watch: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



Today's first match of Pro Kabaddi League season 6 between will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, October 11, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST). The match will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

UP vs Bihar kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors



When and Where to watch: Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors



Time: z 9:00 PM (IST)



Today's second match between will take place at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai on Thursday, 11, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

The kabaddi match will broadcast on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Tamil vs Bengal match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.