PKL 2018, Day 7: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2018, Telugu Titans will take on UP Yoddha while in the second match of the day Haryana Steelers and U Mumba will lock horns with each other. Haryana Steelers began their home leg of Vivo Pro Kabaddi (PKL 2018) Season VI as they beat Gujarat Fortunegiants 32-25. Steelers’ star raider Monu Goyat scored seven points and was ably supported by defender Kuldeep Singh who chipped in with seven tackle point. Kuldeep Singh played superbly as he filled the vacuum created by the injury of ace defender Surender Nada, who is virtually ruled out from PKL 6.



1st match: Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In today's first match, match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Friday, October 12, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST). The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

UP vs Telugu kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Saturday, 13, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

The kabaddi match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Haryana vs Mumbai match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.