PKL 2018, Day 8: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

After one sided results on Day 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Leagaue (PKL 2018) season six, in today’s match Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha while the second match of the day will be played between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan on Day 8 of PKL 6. UP Yoddha will be coming into the match after drubbing from Telugu Titans. Also, Patna Pirates defeated Yoddha earlier in Pro Kabaddi 2018, when the two teams meet in Chennai leg. In that match Patna Pirates won the game by 2 points and even till the last minute it was a see-saw battle. Harayan Steelers, on the other hand, were thrashed by U Mumba on Day 7 of PKL 6. So it will be interesting to see how the UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers can regroup and challenge the two teams who won their previous matches.

Today’s match schedule list:



1st match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha



When and Where to watch: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha



Time: 8:00 PM (IST)



In today's first match, match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST). The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

Bihar vs UP kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan



When and Where to watch: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan



Time: 9:00 PM (IST)



In today's second match match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Sunday, 14, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

The kabaddi match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Haryana vs Pune match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.