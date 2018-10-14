JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

PKL 2018 Day 7 highlights: Mumba thrash Monu Goyat's Haryana Steelers 53-26
Business Standard

PKL 2018, Day 8: Today's Kabaddi match schedule, live streaming details

In today's match Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha while the second match of the day will be played between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018, Shruti Hasan during chennai leg
Shruti Hasan sing National Anthem of India at start pf Pro Kabaddi League season six

After one sided results on Day 7 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi Leagaue (PKL 2018) season six, in today’s match Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha while the second match of the day will be played between Haryana Steelers and Puneri Paltan on Day 8 of PKL 6. UP Yoddha will be coming into the match after drubbing from Telugu Titans. Also, Patna Pirates defeated Yoddha earlier in Pro Kabaddi 2018, when the two teams meet in Chennai leg. In that match Patna Pirates won the game by 2 points and even till the last minute it was a see-saw battle. Harayan Steelers, on the other hand, were thrashed by U Mumba on Day 7 of PKL 6. So it will be interesting to see how the UP Yoddha and Haryana Steelers can regroup and challenge the two teams who won their previous matches.

Today’s match schedule list:

1st match: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

When and Where to watch: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Time: 8:00 PM (IST)

In today's first match, Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Sunday, October 14, 2018, at 8:00 PM (IST). The match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and in commentary on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi.

Bihar vs UP kabaddi match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.

2nd match: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

When and Where to watch: Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Time: 9:00 PM (IST)

In today's second match Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan match will take place at Motilal Nehru School of Sports complex in Sonipat on Sunday, 14, 2018 at 9:00 PM (IST).

The kabaddi match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD in English and Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi.

Haryana vs Pune match will be available for live streaming on Hotstar also. And Airtel, Tatasky subscribers can watch the match on Airtel TV and Tatasky app on mobile phones.
First Published: Sun, October 14 2018. 09:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY