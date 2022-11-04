- US jobs top forecasts, wages pick up in labor market despite Fed aggression
PKL 2022 LIVE Score: Triple panga night in Pune, Patna play U Mumba first
Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Live Updates: In triple Panga night at the Balewadi Stadium in Pune, Patna Pirates face U Mumba, Jaipur Pink Panthers play Dabang Delhi while UP Yoddhas take on Puneri Paltan
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Patna Pirates in PKL 2022. Photo: @ProKabaddi
PKL 2022 LIVE Score
Kabaddi fans will again be enthralled by the triple action as there will be a triple panga night tonight at the Shiv Chhatrapati Stadium in Balewadi, Pune. Patna Pirates will face U Mumba in the first game while in the second game, Jaipur Pink Panthers will be up against Dabang Delhi while in the last game UP Yoddhas will square off against home team Puneri Paltan.
Patna Pirates vs U Mumba
Patna Pirates, who have been unbeaten in the last four games, will take on the U Mumba, who too have been in great form off late. In this clash of the titans, the winner will gain lot on the points table. If Mumbai win, they go top of the table while Pirates too can book a mid-table berth with a victory here.
Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi
Both Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi who used to occupy the first and second positions in the first leg of the tournamenet, have been losing badly and thus are now going downward. While Delhi have lost five on the trot, Pink Panthers too are on a three match losing streak. A victory will be like a confidence boost for either of the teams.
UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan
In the last clash of the night, UP Yoddhas, who won thier last game will be up against home side Puneri Paltn who will be looking for nothing less than a win at hoome. A victory can push them to the top of the table. For UP, it could be a great achievement to win against the home team.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
