PKL 8: Haryana Steelers go down 28-42 against Bengaluru Bulls

The Haryana Steelers fought hard throughout the match but went down 28-42 against Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 in Bengaluru on Thursday.
Vikash Kandola was Haryana's best player in this game with 7 raid points. The Haryana Steelers got off to a good start and took the lead at 4-2 in the opening minutes of the match. However, the Bengaluru Bulls effected an All Out in the 9th minute and took a five-point lead at 10-5.
The Steelers tried to fight back, but the Bulls kept picking up points and kept forging ahead. Kandola carried out a brilliant raid in the 13th minute, but the Bulls held their lead at 15-8.
Bengaluru's Chandran Ranjit picked up some crucial raid points in the last few minutes of the first half as the sides went into the break with the Bulls leading at 19-13.
The Bengaluru Bulls rode on the momentum and extended their lead in the opening minutes of the second half. Ashish pulled off a fantastic raid in the 29th minute, however, the Bulls led at 27-17.
Moments later, the Bulls carried out another All Out and they took a 13-point lead at 31-18. The Steelers effected a brilliant tackle in the 33rd minute, but the Bulls kept the pressure on their opponents and held on to their lead.
Kandola picked up a couple of raid points in the dying minutes of the game. However, the Bulls ensured that they stayed in the lead and eventually walked off the mat as the winners of the match.
