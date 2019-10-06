PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to play last match in Pro Kabaddi 2019 today

In Match 124 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, take on at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Sunday. The kabaddi fans will see Pardeep Narwal in action for last time this season as Patna would play their last league match. Pirates failed to qualify for playoffs. On the other hand, may not go with Maninder Singh after he was injured in their previous match. Maninder Singh suffered an injury during the last match against Dabang Delhi and was substituted in the second half.

Patna: The only good raiding team which failed to make playoffs



Top performing raid units had a direct impact to their playoffs chances this season. The only exception has been

Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Pts Raid SR League Standings Dabang Delhi 21.9 54 1st Bengaluru Bulls 21.7 52 5th Bengal Warriors 21.3 52 2nd Haryana Steelers 20.9 50 3rd Patna Pirates 19.3 46 10th

Barring Pardeep Narwal, all the top performing raiders of this season would be contesting in playoffs. This is a direct consequence of Patna’s over dependency on a single raider in Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Top 5 Performing Raiders - PKL 7 Raider Avg Raid Pts SUPER 10s Team's Position Pawan Sehrawat (BLR) 14.0 15 5th Pardeep Narwal (PAT) 12.8 14 10th Naveen Kumar (DEL) 12.8 19 1st Maninder Singh (KOL) 10.3 10 2nd Vikas Kandola (HAR) 9.6 10 3rd

Three-time champions Patna have failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive time. The major reason is the ineffectiveness of finding a perfect second raider in the team. Since Monu Goyat, there has been a void left over in the side to support Pardeep.

Raid Unit – Since PKL 5 Final Standings Season Pardeep's Raid Performance 2nd Raider's Performance Raid Pts % of Raid Pts Raid Pts % of Raid Pts PKL 5 369 58% 191 (Monu Goyat) 30% Champions PKL 6 233 47% 87 (Manjeet) 18% League Stage Exit PKL 7 268 66% 54 (Jang Kun Lee) 13% League Stage Exit

Barring Pardeep Narwal, none of the other Patna raiders have averaged more than five raid points this season. Patna’s support raiders Jang Kun Lee and Mohammad Esmaeil, has been worse averaging less than 4 raid points this season.

Patna Pirates Raiders – Performance in PKL 7 Raider Mts Raids Raid Points Avg Raid Pts Raid SR Super 10s Pardeep Narwal 21 422 268 12.8 64 14 Jang Kun Lee 15 126 54 3.6 43 0 Mohammad Esmaeil 19 125 38 2.1 30 0 Vikas Jaglan 21 57 12 0.7 21 0 Monu 21 66 11 0.7 17 0

No raider has contributed as much raid points as Pardeep Narwal has done for his team this season. His contribution per cent of 66 is the best amongst raiders in