PKL top raider Pardeep Narwal to play last match in Pro Kabaddi 2019 today

In Match 124 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Patna Pirates take on Bengal Warriors at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, on Sunday. The kabaddi fans will see Pardeep Narwal in action for last time this season as Patna would play their last league match. Pirates failed to qualify for PKL 2019 playoffs. On the other hand, Bengal Warriors may not go with Maninder Singh after he was injured in their previous match. Maninder Singh suffered an injury during the last match against Dabang Delhi and was substituted in the second half.
Patna: The only good raiding team which failed to make playoffs
Top performing raid units had a direct impact to their playoffs chances this season. The only exception has been Patna Pirates.
|Top Performing Raid Units - PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|League Standings
|Dabang Delhi
|21.9
|54
|1st
|Bengaluru Bulls
|21.7
|52
|5th
|Bengal Warriors
|21.3
|52
|2nd
|Haryana Steelers
|20.9
|50
|3rd
|Patna Pirates
|19.3
|46
|10th
|Top 5 Performing Raiders - PKL 7
|Raider
|Avg Raid Pts
|SUPER 10s
|Team's Position
|Pawan Sehrawat (BLR)
|14.0
|15
|5th
|Pardeep Narwal (PAT)
|12.8
|14
|10th
|Naveen Kumar (DEL)
|12.8
|19
|1st
|Maninder Singh (KOL)
|10.3
|10
|2nd
|Vikas Kandola (HAR)
|9.6
|10
|3rd
Three-time champions Patna have failed to make it to the playoffs for the second consecutive time. The major reason is the ineffectiveness of finding a perfect second raider in the team. Since Monu Goyat, there has been a void left over in the side to support Pardeep.
|Patna Pirates Raid Unit – Since PKL 5
|Final Standings
|Season
|Pardeep's Raid Performance
|2nd Raider's Performance
|Raid Pts
|% of Raid Pts
|Raid Pts
|% of Raid Pts
|PKL 5
|369
|58%
|191 (Monu Goyat)
|30%
|Champions
|PKL 6
|233
|47%
|87 (Manjeet)
|18%
|League Stage Exit
|PKL 7
|268
|66%
|54 (Jang Kun Lee)
|13%
|League Stage Exit
|Patna Pirates Raiders – Performance in PKL 7
|Raider
|Mts
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Avg Raid Pts
|Raid SR
|Super 10s
|Pardeep Narwal
|21
|422
|268
|12.8
|64
|14
|Jang Kun Lee
|15
|126
|54
|3.6
|43
|0
|Mohammad Esmaeil
|19
|125
|38
|2.1
|30
|0
|Vikas Jaglan
|21
|57
|12
|0.7
|21
|0
|Monu
|21
|66
|11
|0.7
|17
|0
|Highest % of Raid Pts contribution - PKL 7
|Raider
|Team
|Raid Pts Cont %
|Pardeep Narwal
|Patna Pirates
|66%
|Pawan Sehrawat
|Bengaluru Bulls
|65%
|Naveen Kumar
|Dabang Delhi K.C
|56%