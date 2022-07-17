PM lauds Sindhu on Singapore Open win, says proud moment for country

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title, saying it is a proud moment for the country and her victory will inspire upcoming players.
Double Olympic medallist Sindhu lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy by outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense battle in the women's singles final here on Sunday.
Modi tweeted, "I congratulate P V Sindhu on winning her first ever Singapore Open title. She has yet again demonstrated her exceptional sporting talent and achieved success. It is a proud moment for the country and will also give inspiration to upcoming players.
