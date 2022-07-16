ACG-Jump 2022 National Tryout ends, 11 players to join NBA Academy India

-
-
The ACG-NBA Jump 2022 National Tryout on Saturday concluded with eleven players set to receive full scholarships to attend NBA Academy India, an elite basketball training center for the top prospects from across the country.
The eleven players were selected through a trial by the ACG-Jump National Tryout at Jaypee Greens, Noida from July 14-16, which brought 30 of India's most promising young players in basketball under one roof.
The ACG-NBA Jump 2022 National Tryout marks the culmination of a nationwide talent search which tipped off on May 21, 2022, at Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, New Delhi, and visited cities across India like Kottayam, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Currently in its sixth edition, the program saw participation from more than 1,600 aspirants.
Following are the selected prospects for the NBA Academy India: Harjeet Singh (Patiala), Tajinder Bir Singh (Jalandhar), Abhimanyu G (Chennai), Lavish Khanchi (Panipat), Jatin Hooda (Haryana), Mayank Chaudhary (Meerut), Mohammad Ishan (Jaipur), Guremaninder Singh Sandhu (Panipat), Vedansh Ranot (Mohali), Arshneil Dhaliwal (Chandigarh) and Dorian Lal Sangmawia (Aizwal)
ACG-NBA Jump is India's first national basketball scouting programme that provides aspiring basketball players from across the country with a platform to compete alongside one another, showcase their skills and receive additional basketball development opportunities.
As part of the NBA and ACG's commitment to grow basketball in India, the programme provides talented young players from around the country an opportunity to develop their skills under the guidance of NBA-certified coaches. Launched in 2015, the 2022 edition of ACG-NBA Jump marks the first time the program has been held since 2020.
Palpreet Singh, the top prospect from the programme's inaugural edition, attended the 2016 NBA G League National Tryout in the United States and was subsequently drafted by the Long Island Nets in the 2016 NBA G League Draft.
NBA Academy India, which is also supported by ACG, opened in 2017 and has seen multiple players earn scholarships to prep schools and junior colleges in the US or sign professional contracts, including Princepal Singh, who became the first NBA Academy India player to sign with the NBA G League and first player from India to win an NBA Summer League Championship.
--IANS
nr/akm
