Pressure of replacing Dhoni behind wickets was immense, says K L Rahul

Indian cricketer K L Rahul said the pressure to replace legendary wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni behind stumps was "immense" due to high expectations from fans.
Notably after a poor glove work and irresponsible shot selection by Rishabh Pant, Rahul has been doing the wicket-keeping duty for India in the limited overs format for some time now.
"I was nervous when I was doing it for India because of the crowd pressure. If you fumble, people feel that you cannot replace MS Dhoni. The pressure of replacing a legendary wicket-keeper like MSD was immense as it involved people accepting someone else behind the stumps," Rahul told Star Sports on its show 'Cricket Connected'.
"People who follow cricket know that I haven't been away from wicket-keeping for too long as I donned the gloves in the IPL and every time I played for Karnataka," the 28-year-old said.
"I am always in touch with wicket-keeping but am also somebody who is more than willing to take up the role if the team needs me to," he stressed.
Dhoni's career is a matter of intense speculation. Many former players feel that it won't be easy for Dhoni to make it to the national squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in Australia.