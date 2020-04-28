Closed-door IPL the last resort, live sports unlikely before Sept: Gavaskar

-
ALSO READ
Coronavirus crisis: Big shame IPL 2020 is not going ahead, says Jos Buttler
Feeble to formidable
Ashwin reveals the misconception he had about cricket while growing up
It's official: BCCI suspends IPL 2020 till further notice over coronavirus
IPL 2020 schedule: Know date, time and venue of all matches in fixture
-
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar live sporting action may return only after another four-five months, when the coronavirus pandemic has hopefully been contained.
"The way things are going we might not be able to see any live sport for maybe 4-5 months. That's gonna be tough not just on the current players but also those who follow sport," Gavaskar told news channel India Today.
"There are so many fans of different sports, for them to be able to only look at the old action after a time it gets boring, for nostalgia you can go back and see what happened earlier but actually you wanna see live sport be it on television or ground and for that not being able to be seen till September that's a worrying thing and I am pretty certain that the officials of all the sports are planning plan a, b, c to get over this period of uncertainty," Gavaskar explained.
While there have been talks of holding an IPL behind closed doors, Gavaskar said that it should be the last option.
"I think that's gonna be absolutely the last resort otherwise you know when you can't have absolutely anyone at the ground only then you should play without crowds. Every performer likes to perform in front of a crowd which appreciates the skills and temperament. Same in theatre. So I think it's not going to be easy on the performers as well. Players also want to do the high fives and hugs, " he added.
Here is the list of major sports tournaments that get cancelled or postponed due to coronavirus pandemic:
|Major sports events affected by Coronavirus pandemic
|Sports event
|Status
|Tokyo Olympics
|Postponed to 2021
|Cricket
|IPL 2020
|Cancelled till further notice
|India vs South Africa ODI series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs New Zealand (2nd and 3rd ODI)
|Cancelled
|Pakistan Super League
|Suspended
|England vs Sri Lanka Test series
|Cancelled
|Australia vs Bangladesh Test series
|Postponed
|Pakistan tour of The Netherlands
|Postponed
|Australia tour of England (limited-over cricket)
|Postponed
|West Indies tour of England
|Postponed
|Archery
|World Cup in Shanghai
|Cancelled
|Badminton
|China masters
|Postponed
|German Open
|Cancelled
|Asian Championships
|Suspended
|India Open
|Suspended
|Swiss Open
|Suspended
|Malaysian Open
|Suspended
|Singapore Open
|Suspended
|Thomas and Uber Cup finals
|Postponed from May to Auguts 2020
|Tennis
|All AITA tournaments
|Cancelled
|BNP Paribas Open
|Cancelled
|Miami Open
|Cancelled
|Monte Carlo Masters
|Cancelled
|French Open
|Postponed to Sept 20-OCt 4
|Wimbledon 2020
|Cancelled
|Athletics
|World Indoor Championships Nanjing
|Postponed to March 2021
|Field Hockey
|India's tour of Japan (Jr Women's Asia Cup)
|Postponed
|FIH Pro League
|Suspended till June
|Basketball
|NBA
|Suspended
|Shooting
|New Delhi World Cup
|postponed to May 5-12 and June 2-9
|Boxing
|World Cup in Germany
|Cancelled
|Formula one
|Australian GP
|Cancelled
|Bahrain GP
|Postponed
|Vietnamese GP
|Postponed
|Chinese GP
|Postponed
|Monaco GP
|Cancelled
|Azerbaijan GP
|Postponed
|French GP
|Cancelled
|Football
|Champions League
|Suspended till further notice
|Europa League
|Suspended till further notice
|EPL and FA Cup
|Postponed till April 30
|Euro 2020
|Postponed to 2021
|Copa America
|postponed to 2021
|Fifa U-17 Women's World Cup
|
Postponed