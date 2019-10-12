Prize money and eliminator schedule: Know about Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs

-
-
The league stage of Pro kabaddi 2019 concluded with Dabang Delhi finishing at the top of the points table. The PKL 2019 playoffs are set to begin on October 14 and the final will be played on October 19. Of the top six teams that have qualified for the playoffs, two teams – Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors – get direct entry to the semifinals, as they led the the PKL 2019 points table. The other four teams – U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls -- will play the eliminator round and the winners will play the semifinals, which will be hosted at Eka Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.
Here is the pro Kabaddi 2019 playoff schedule:
|Date
|Stage
|Playoff schedule
|Starting time
|14-Oct
|Eliminator 1
|UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls
|7:30 PM
|14-Oct
|Eliminator 2
|U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers
|8:30 PM
|16-Oct
|Semi-final 1
|Dabang Delhi vs Winner of Eliminator 1
|7:30 PM
|16-Oct
|Semi-final 2
|Bengal Warriors vs Winner of Eliminator 2
|8:30 PM
|19-Oct
|Final
|Winner of Semi- final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2
|7:30 PM
Meanwhile, the pro kabaddi league management has announced a consolidated prize money of Rs eight crore for the teams that have qualified for the playoffs. The Pro Kabaddi 2019 champions will get a prize money of Rs three crore while runners-up will receive Rs 1.8 crore.
Here is the complete breakdown of Pro Kabaddi 2019’s prize money for the top 6 teams:
|Category
|Prize Money
|Winners
|Rs 3 crore
|Runners-up
|Rs 1.80 crore
|3rd Place
|Rs 90 lakh
|4th Place
|Rs 90 lakh
|5th Place
|Rs 45 lakh
|6th Place
|Rs 45 lakh