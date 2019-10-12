JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

PKL 2019, Day 72 highlights: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-33
Business Standard

Prize money and eliminator schedule: Know about Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs

The Pro Kabaddi 2019 champions will get a prize money of Rs three crore while runners-up will receive Rs 1.8 crore.

BS Web Team 

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2019
File photo

The league stage of Pro kabaddi 2019 concluded with Dabang Delhi finishing at the top of the points table. The PKL 2019 playoffs are set to begin on October 14 and the final will be played on October 19. Of the top six teams that have qualified for the playoffs, two teams – Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriors – get direct entry to the semifinals, as they led the the PKL 2019 points table. The other four teams – U Mumba, Haryana Steelers, UP Yoddha and Bengaluru Bulls -- will play the eliminator round and the winners will play the semifinals, which will be hosted at Eka Arena by TransStadia, Ahmedabad.

Here is the pro Kabaddi 2019 playoff schedule:

Date Stage Playoff schedule Starting time
14-Oct Eliminator 1 UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls 7:30 PM
14-Oct Eliminator 2 U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers 8:30 PM
16-Oct Semi-final 1 Dabang Delhi vs Winner of Eliminator 1 7:30 PM
16-Oct Semi-final 2 Bengal Warriors vs Winner of Eliminator 2 8:30 PM
19-Oct Final Winner of Semi- final 1 v Winner of Semi-final 2 7:30 PM

Meanwhile, the pro kabaddi league management has announced a consolidated prize money of Rs eight crore for the teams that have qualified for the playoffs. The Pro Kabaddi 2019 champions will get a prize money of Rs three crore while runners-up will receive Rs 1.8 crore.

Here is the complete breakdown of Pro Kabaddi 2019’s prize money for the top 6 teams:

Category Prize Money
Winners Rs 3 crore
Runners-up Rs 1.80 crore
3rd Place Rs 90 lakh
4th Place Rs 90 lakh
5th Place Rs 45 lakh
6th Place Rs 45 lakh


First Published: Sat, October 12 2019. 15:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY