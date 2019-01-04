Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: How much the winning team will get as prize money

-
In the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to tighten all screws in their second successive attempt at glory when they face a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls in the summit clash of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 (PKL 2018) at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai. The PKL 2018 final will interestingly be a battle between two sides both of which have tasted pressure but failed to own the crown in previous editions. While Gujarat finished runners-up in their debut season after losing to 2017 title holders Patna Pirates, Bengaluru had the opportunity of winning their maiden title in the 2015 season before they lost out to U Mumba.
The winning team of the Pro Kabaddi2018 will take home Rs 3 crore as prize money while the runners-up to get Rs 1.80 crore. The most valuable player of PKL 2018 will get prize money of Rs 15 lakh and best defender and raider will be take away Rs 10 lakh each.
Here all you need to know about the pro kabaddi 2018 final:
|Team Awards
|Winner
|Rs 3 crore
|Runners-up
|Rs 1.8 crore
|Third Place
|Rs 1.2 crore
|fourth Place
|Rs 80 lakh
|Fifth Place
|Rs 35 lakh
|Sixth Place
|Rs 35 lakh
|Individual Awards
|Most Valuable Player
|Rs 15 lakh
|Best raider
|Rs 10 lakh
|Ace defender of PKL 2018
|Rs 10 lakh
|Sports debutant of PKL 2018
|Rs 8 lakh
|Best Referee Female
|Rs 3.5 lakh
|Best Referee Male
|Rs 3.5 lakh