JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2018 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2018: These 3 players can change Gujarat's fortune in PKL final
Business Standard

Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: How much the winning team will get as prize money

The PKL 2018 final will interestingly be a battle between two sides both of which have tasted pressure but failed to own the crown in previous editions of pro kabaddi

BS Web Team 

Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls
Pro Kabaddi 2018 final: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls

In the Pro Kabaddi 2018 final, Gujarat Fortunegiants will look to tighten all screws in their second successive attempt at glory when they face a resurgent Bengaluru Bulls in the summit clash of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 6 (PKL 2018) at the NSCI Stadium in Mumbai. The PKL 2018 final will interestingly be a battle between two sides both of which have tasted pressure but failed to own the crown in previous editions. While Gujarat finished runners-up in their debut season after losing to 2017 title holders Patna Pirates, Bengaluru had the opportunity of winning their maiden title in the 2015 season before they lost out to U Mumba.

ALSO READ: Pro Kabaddi 2018: Nitesh to Sandeep; here's the list of top 5 defenders

The winning team of the Pro Kabaddi2018 will take home Rs 3 crore as prize money while the runners-up to get Rs 1.80 crore. The most valuable player of PKL 2018 will get prize money of Rs 15 lakh and best defender and raider will be take away Rs 10 lakh each.


Here all you need to know about the pro kabaddi 2018 final:

Team Awards
Winner Rs 3 crore
Runners-up Rs 1.8 crore
Third Place Rs 1.2 crore
fourth Place Rs 80 lakh
Fifth Place Rs 35 lakh
Sixth Place Rs 35 lakh


Individual Awards
Most Valuable Player Rs 15 lakh
Best raider Rs 10 lakh
Ace defender of PKL 2018 Rs 10 lakh
Sports debutant of PKL 2018 Rs 8 lakh
Best Referee Female Rs 3.5 lakh
Best Referee Male Rs 3.5 lakh

First Published: Fri, January 04 2019. 22:01 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY