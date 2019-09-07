Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal vs Gujarat preview: Battle of offence and defence

-
In Match 78 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will kick start their home leg, when they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Staurday. Bengal Warriors are place at 4th spot on PKL team standing with 40 points while Fortunegiants are at 8th position with 30 points. Gujarat defeated Bengal in their previous PKL match and look repeat the same. Bengal Warriors are the third best raiding unit in PKL 2019, averaging 19.4 raid points per game. However, Gujarat have been good in their defence and have the best tackle SR among all teams in PKL 7.
|Highest Avg. Raid Points – PKL 2019
|Highest Tackle SR – PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Team
|Tackle SR
|Dabang Delhi
|19.9
|49
|Gujarat Fortunegiants
|52
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19.6
|46
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|49
|Bengal Warriors
|19.4
|47
|Telugu Titans
|48
Bengal will look to recover from last match debacle
Despite being one of the best raiding units in the league, they had a bit of a down game in their previous match where they lost to UP Yoddha. Both Maninder and Prapanjan scored less than 5 raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh was their best raider with 6 raid points. But this performance was an outlier. The match against UP was the first time this season that both Prapanjan and Maninder finished the match with less than 5 raid points, showing their consistency.
|Maninder Singh & Prapanjan - PKL 2019
|Performance
|No. of Matches
|Maninder <5 raid points
|1
|Prapanjan <5 raid points
|2
|Both <5 raid points
|1
Player Head-To-Head
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 3 – 3 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [3 – 2 since PKL 6]
- Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 7 – 2 Rinku Narwal (KOL) [6 – 1 since PKL 6]
- Maninder Singh (KOL) 4 – 5 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) [2 – 3 since PKL 6]
- Maninder Singh (KOL) 2 – 2 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]
- K Prapanjan (KOL) 3 – 0 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [1-0 since PKL 6]
Played: 12
Won: 6
Tied: 2
Lost: 4
Win rate: 50%
Gujarat Fortunegiants form guide:
Played: 12
Won: 5
Tied: 0
Lost: 7
Win rate: 41.67%