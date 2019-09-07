Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal vs Gujarat preview: Battle of offence and defence

In Match 78 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will kick start their home leg, when they take on at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Staurday. are place at 4th spot on PKL team standing with 40 points while Fortunegiants are at 8th position with 30 points. Gujarat defeated Bengal in their previous PKL match and look repeat the same. are the third best raiding unit in PKL 2019, averaging 19.4 raid points per game. However, Gujarat have been good in their defence and have the best tackle SR among all teams in PKL 7.

Highest Avg. Raid Points – PKL 2019 Highest Tackle SR – PKL 2019 Team Avg. Raid Points Raid SR Team Tackle SR Dabang Delhi 19.9 49 Gujarat Fortunegiants 52 Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 46 Jaipur Pink Panthers 49 Bengal Warriors 19.4 47 Telugu Titans 48

Despite being one of the best raiding units in the league, they had a bit of a down game in their previous match where they lost to UP Yoddha. Both Maninder and Prapanjan scored less than 5 raid points. Mohammad Nabibakhsh was their best raider with 6 raid points. But this performance was an outlier. The match against UP was the first time this season that both Prapanjan and Maninder finished the match with less than 5 raid points, showing their consistency.

Maninder Singh & Prapanjan - PKL 2019 Performance No. of Matches Maninder <5 raid points 1 Prapanjan <5 raid points 2 Both <5 raid points 1

Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 3 – 3 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [3 – 2 since PKL 6]

Sachin Tanwar (GUJ) 7 – 2 Rinku Narwal (KOL) [6 – 1 since PKL 6]

Maninder Singh (KOL) 4 – 5 Sunil Kumar (GUJ) [2 – 3 since PKL 6]

Maninder Singh (KOL) 2 – 2 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [1 – 1 since PKL 6]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 3 – 0 Parvesh Bhainswal (GUJ) [1-0 since PKL 6]

