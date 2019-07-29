PKL 2019, Bengal vs Pune: Can Maninder Singh takes his team to win today?

In Match 17 of League, PKL 2019, will take on at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Warriors have an average start of their pro kabaddi campaign, won one the first match while lost the second. On the other hand, had an awful start of their campaign, losing both the matches as raider failed to score crucial raid points while defenders went for advance tackle.

Player battle: Bengal Warriors’ raiders vs Paltan’s defenders





have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder is currently at eighth position overall in PKL raid points (541) and holds a fantastic raid point average of 8.9--the second best among all raiders in PKL who have played minimum of 30 matches. Maninder also holds the record for the fastest to 300 (35 matches), 400 raid points (46 matches) and 500 raid points (56 matches). In Pro Kabaddi 2019 so far he has scored 15 raid points, but is yet to score a Super 10. He has got his raid points at a very good raid strike rate of 60.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL (minimum 30 matches) Raider Avgerage Raid Points Pardeep Narwal 10.2 Maninder Singh 8.9 Rahul Chaudhari 8.2

Behind him he has the Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who is making his PKL debut this season and K Prapanjan, one of the best young raiders in recent seasons of PKL. Meanwhile, Prapanjan has been steady in both games with 5 raid points in the first game against UP Yoddha and 7 raid points in the loss against Jaipur. He was Bengal’s best raider in the Jaipur match.

Secondary Raiders – PKL 2019 Raider Matches Raids Raid Points Avgerage Raid Pts. Raid SR Mohammad Nabibakhsh 2 19 10 5.0 53 K. Prapanjan 2 29 12 6.0 41

have 2 of the top 10 defenders of all-time in PKL in their side. Surjeet Singh with 215 tackle points is 9th overall. Girish Ernak with 229 tackle points is 6th overall. But they have not shown their best performance in the first 2 matches so far in Surjeet Singh had zero tackle points from 5 tackles in the first match against Haryana Steelers. But he recovered well with 4 tackle points from 4 tackles in the next game against U Mumba. Girish Ernak meanwhile has scored just 1 tackle point. He had 1 tackle point from 4 tackles against Haryana and zero from 4 tackles against U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan Lead Defenders – PKL 2019 Defender Matches Tackles Tackle Points Avgerage Tackle points Tackle SR Girish Ernak 2 8 1 0.5 13 Surjeet Singh 2 9 4 2.0 44

Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have a slight edge as they won six out of 12 games while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Puneri Paltan Result PKL 6, Match 68 26 22 Bengal Warriors won by 4 points PKL 5, Match 112 25 19 Bengal Warriors by won 6 points PKL 5, Match 28 17 34 Puneri Paltan won by 17 points PKL 4, Match 30 34 34 Match Tied PKL 4, Match 25 31 38 Puneri Paltan won by 7 points

Bengal Warriros vs Puneri Paltan probable seven