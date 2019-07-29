JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

CGF hopes to talk India out of 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games boycott
Business Standard

PKL 2019, Bengal vs Pune: Can Maninder Singh takes his team to win today?

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have a slight edge as they won six out of 12 games while one match ended in a tie

BS Web Team 

PKL 2018 Bengal Warriors UP Yoddha, Maninder Singh
File photo: Maninder Singh in action

In Match 17 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Warriors have an average start of their pro kabaddi campaign, won one the first match while lost the second. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan had an awful start of their campaign, losing both the matches as raider failed to score crucial raid points while defenders went for advance tackle.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here

Player battle: Bengal Warriors’ raiders vs Paltan’s defenders


Bengal raiding trio

Bengal Warriors have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder is currently at eighth position overall in PKL raid points (541) and holds a fantastic raid point average of 8.9--the second best among all raiders in PKL who have played minimum of 30 matches. Maninder also holds the record for the fastest to 300 (35 matches), 400 raid points (46 matches) and 500 raid points (56 matches). In Pro Kabaddi 2019 so far he has scored 15 raid points, but is yet to score a Super 10. He has got his raid points at a very good raid strike rate of 60.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL (minimum 30 matches)
Raider Avgerage Raid Points
Pardeep Narwal 10.2
Maninder Singh 8.9
Rahul Chaudhari 8.2
Behind him he has the Iranian Mohammad Nabibakhsh, who is making his PKL debut this season and K Prapanjan, one of the best young raiders in recent seasons of PKL. Meanwhile, Prapanjan has been steady in both games with 5 raid points in the first game against UP Yoddha and 7 raid points in the loss against Jaipur. He was Bengal’s best raider in the Jaipur match.

Bengal Warriors Secondary Raiders – PKL 2019
Raider Matches Raids Raid Points Avgerage Raid Pts. Raid SR
Mohammad Nabibakhsh 2 19 10 5.0 53
K. Prapanjan 2 29 12 6.0 41

Pune’s star defenders yet to find their best form

Puneri Paltan have 2 of the top 10 defenders of all-time in PKL in their side. Surjeet Singh with 215 tackle points is 9th overall. Girish Ernak with 229 tackle points is 6th overall. But they have not shown their best performance in the first 2 matches so far in PKL 2019. Surjeet Singh had zero tackle points from 5 tackles in the first match against Haryana Steelers. But he recovered well with 4 tackle points from 4 tackles in the next game against U Mumba. Girish Ernak meanwhile has scored just 1 tackle point. He had 1 tackle point from 4 tackles against Haryana and zero from 4 tackles against U Mumba.

Puneri Paltan Lead Defenders – PKL 2019
Defender Matches Tackles Tackle Points Avgerage Tackle points Tackle SR
Girish Ernak 2 8 1 0.5 13
Surjeet Singh 2 9 4 2.0 44


Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head to head

Head to head, Puneri Paltan have a slight edge as they won six out of 12 games while one match ended in a tie.

Match No. Bengal Warriors Puneri Paltan Result
PKL 6, Match 68 26 22 Bengal Warriors won by 4 points
PKL 5, Match 112 25 19 Bengal Warriors by won 6 points
PKL 5, Match 28 17 34 Puneri Paltan won by 17 points
PKL 4, Match 30 34 34 Match Tied
PKL 4, Match 25 31 38 Puneri Paltan won by 7 points

Bengal Warriros vs Puneri Paltan probable seven
Bengal Warriors Vs Puneri Paltan
Baldev Singh Right Corner Shubham Shinde
Mohammed Nabibakhsh Right In R Sriram
Naveen Narwal Right Cover Surjeet Singh ©
Maninder Singh © Center Pawan Kadian
Jeeva Kumar Left Cover Sanket Sawant
K Prapanjan Left In Manjeet
Rinku Narwal Left Corner Girish Ernak

First Published: Mon, July 29 2019. 15:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY