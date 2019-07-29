PKL 2019, Bengal vs Pune: Can Maninder Singh takes his team to win today?

-
ALSO READ
PKL 2019, Match 11 preview: Can Pune coach Anup guide his team to victory?
PKL 2019, Match 6 preview: All eyes will be on Puneri Paltan's Nitin Tomar
PKL 2019 Day 7 highlights: Jaipur edge out Bengal in a last minute thriller
PKL 2019, Chennai vs Patna preview: Battle of top 2 raiders in Pro Kabaddi
PKL 2019, Match 12 preview: Can Jaipur's defender stop Bengal's Maninder?
-
In Match 17 of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Warriors have an average start of their pro kabaddi campaign, won one the first match while lost the second. On the other hand, Puneri Paltan had an awful start of their campaign, losing both the matches as raider failed to score crucial raid points while defenders went for advance tackle.
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
Player battle: Bengal Warriors’ raiders vs Paltan’s defenders
Bengal raiding trio
Bengal Warriors have assembled a fantastic raiding unit in Pro Kabaddi 2019 led by their star raider Maninder Singh. Maninder is currently at eighth position overall in PKL raid points (541) and holds a fantastic raid point average of 8.9--the second best among all raiders in PKL who have played minimum of 30 matches. Maninder also holds the record for the fastest to 300 (35 matches), 400 raid points (46 matches) and 500 raid points (56 matches). In Pro Kabaddi 2019 so far he has scored 15 raid points, but is yet to score a Super 10. He has got his raid points at a very good raid strike rate of 60.
|Highest Raid Point Average – PKL (minimum 30 matches)
|Raider
|Avgerage Raid Points
|Pardeep Narwal
|10.2
|Maninder Singh
|8.9
|Rahul Chaudhari
|8.2
|Bengal Warriors Secondary Raiders – PKL 2019
|Raider
|Matches
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Avgerage Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|2
|19
|10
|5.0
|53
|K. Prapanjan
|2
|29
|12
|6.0
|41
Pune’s star defenders yet to find their best form
Puneri Paltan have 2 of the top 10 defenders of all-time in PKL in their side. Surjeet Singh with 215 tackle points is 9th overall. Girish Ernak with 229 tackle points is 6th overall. But they have not shown their best performance in the first 2 matches so far in PKL 2019. Surjeet Singh had zero tackle points from 5 tackles in the first match against Haryana Steelers. But he recovered well with 4 tackle points from 4 tackles in the next game against U Mumba. Girish Ernak meanwhile has scored just 1 tackle point. He had 1 tackle point from 4 tackles against Haryana and zero from 4 tackles against U Mumba.
|Puneri Paltan Lead Defenders – PKL 2019
|Defender
|Matches
|Tackles
|Tackle Points
|Avgerage Tackle points
|Tackle SR
|Girish Ernak
|2
|8
|1
|0.5
|13
|Surjeet Singh
|2
|9
|4
|2.0
|44
Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan head to head
Head to head, Puneri Paltan have a slight edge as they won six out of 12 games while one match ended in a tie.
|Match No.
|Bengal Warriors
|Puneri Paltan
|Result
|PKL 6, Match 68
|26
|22
|Bengal Warriors won by 4 points
|PKL 5, Match 112
|25
|19
|Bengal Warriors by won 6 points
|PKL 5, Match 28
|17
|34
|Puneri Paltan won by 17 points
|PKL 4, Match 30
|34
|34
|Match Tied
|PKL 4, Match 25
|31
|38
|Puneri Paltan won by 7 points
Bengal Warriros vs Puneri Paltan probable seven
|Bengal Warriors
|Vs
|Puneri Paltan
|Baldev Singh
|Right Corner
|Shubham Shinde
|Mohammed Nabibakhsh
|Right In
|R Sriram
|Naveen Narwal
|Right Cover
|Surjeet Singh ©
|Maninder Singh ©
|Center
|Pawan Kadian
|Jeeva Kumar
|Left Cover
|Sanket Sawant
|K Prapanjan
|Left In
|Manjeet
|Rinku Narwal
|Left Corner
|Girish Ernak