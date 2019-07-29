Pro kabaddi 2019 Live score: Patna to take on Chennai in today's 1st match

-
In today’s match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, the first match will be played between Tamil Thalaivas and Patna Pirates, while in the second match Bengal Warriors will take on Puneri Paltan at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai. The Chennai vs Patna match is expected to be a cracker, as it will feature Pro Kabaddi’s top three raiders: Pardeep Narwal, Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur. However, Tamil Thalaivas have an advantage as they have two best defenders – Mohit and Manjeet Chillar -- in their team. On the other hand, Patna Pirates’ defender had been shaky. The Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 9, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan Live streaming
In today’s second match, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Puneri Paltan. The raiding trio – Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh – of Warriors have performed well while Puneri Paltan have missed the services of star raider Nitin Tomar, who is not fit. The Pune’s experienced corners Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh, too failed to make any mark. The Bengal vs Pune match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.