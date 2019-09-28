Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers to kick off their home leg vs UP Yoddha

-
ALSO READ
Pro Kabaddi: Pawan Sehrawat eyes top spot in PKL 2019 raider leaderboard
Pro Kabaddi 2019 top raiders Pawan and Naveen to feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi League top raider Pardeep Narwal to feature in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: UP look to get back to winning ways in today's match
Pro Kabaddi 2019: Pardeep Narwal eyes 1100 raid points in today's match
-
In Match 111 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Haryana Steelers will kick-start their home leg when they take on UP Yoddha at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Saturday. UP Yoddha have a chance to take the fifth spot on points while a win for Haryana Steelers will help them consolidate their position on the points table. The Steelers will look to continue their good form after defeating Patna Pirates 39-34 in their previous match in Jaipur.
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Haryana Steelers will have the upper hand against UP Yoddha since they have beaten UP earlier in the season. However, they will have to be wary of UP Yoddha's raiders, which include Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga, all of whom have the ability to run away with the match in quick time.
Haryana Steelers’ coach Rakesh Kumar believes if his team wants to secure the semifinal spot, it will have to win all its four matches.
UP Yoddha Raiding Coming Along Nicely
Even though UP lost to U Mumba in the previous match, the raiding unit continued its prolific momentum. They did their job scoring 22 raid points, two more than what U Mumba managed in the match. The UP raiding unit has been really good in the last six matches, with Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Surender Gill performing well. They are averaging close to 19 raid points per game and have a raid failure rate of just 18.2 per cent. They have done well in the Do-or-Die raids too with a raid strike rate of 57.
|UP Yoddha Raiding – Last 6 Matches
|Overall
|In Do or Die Raids
|Avg. Raid Points
|18.8
|Total DoD Raids
|46
|Raid SR
|43
|Successful
|22
|Super 10s
|2
|DoD Raid Points
|26
|Raid Failure Rate
|18.2%
|DoD Raid SR
|57
|UP Yoddha Raiders – Last six Matches
|Raider
|Mts
|Raid Points
|Super 10s
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Raid SR
|Shrikant Jadhav
|6
|57
|2
|9.5
|57
|Surender Gill
|6
|27
|0
|4.5
|31
|Rishank Devadiga
|5
|23
|0
|4.6
|43
|Shrikant Jadhav – Last 6 Matches
|Raid Points
|57
|Touch Points
|52
|Bonus Points
|5
|Touch Point %
|91%
|Raid Failure Rate
|16%