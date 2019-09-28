Pro Kabaddi 2019: Haryana Steelers to kick off their home leg vs UP Yoddha

In Match 111 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will kick-start their home leg when they take on at the Tau Devilal Sports Complex in Panchkula on Saturday. have a chance to take the fifth spot on points while a win for will help them consolidate their position on the points table. The Steelers will look to continue their good form after defeating Patna Pirates 39-34 in their previous match in Jaipur.

will have the upper hand against since they have beaten UP earlier in the season. However, they will have to be wary of UP Yoddha's raiders, which include Monu Goyat, Shrikant Jadhav and Rishank Devadiga, all of whom have the ability to run away with the match in quick time.

Haryana Steelers’ coach Rakesh Kumar believes if his team wants to secure the semifinal spot, it will have to win all its four matches.

UP Yoddha Raiding Coming Along Nicely



Even though UP lost to U Mumba in the previous match, the raiding unit continued its prolific momentum. They did their job scoring 22 raid points, two more than what U Mumba managed in the match. The UP raiding unit has been really good in the last six matches, with Shrikant Jadhav, Rishank Devadiga and Surender Gill performing well. They are averaging close to 19 raid points per game and have a raid failure rate of just 18.2 per cent. They have done well in the Do-or-Die raids too with a raid strike rate of 57.

UP Yoddha Raiding – Last 6 Matches Overall In Do or Die Raids Avg. Raid Points 18.8 Total DoD Raids 46 Raid SR 43 Successful 22 Super 10s 2 DoD Raid Points 26 Raid Failure Rate 18.2% DoD Raid SR 57

UP Yoddha Raiders – Last six Matches Raider Mts Raid Points Super 10s Avg. Raid Pts. Raid SR Shrikant Jadhav 6 57 2 9.5 57 Surender Gill 6 27 0 4.5 31 Rishank Devadiga 5 23 0 4.6 43

Shrikant has been the lead raider in the team scoring almost 9.5 raid points per game in last five matches. Importantly only 5 of his 57 raid points have been Bonus Points means he has scored staggering 91 per cent of his points as Touch Points which have helped the team in quick revivals. He has also been very good in Do-or-Die raids where seven of his 13 raids have been successful.