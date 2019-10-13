Pro kabaddi 2019: How UP have an edge over Bengaluru Bulls in Eliminator 1

The playoffs of Pro Kabaddi 2019 start on Monday, when lock horns with at the Eka Arena TranStadia in Ahmedabad. have played 22 matches in PKL 2019, winning 13 and lost seven to end the league campaign at third spot with 74 points. played 22 matches, winning 11 and losing 10 in the league stage. Bulls are placed at the sixth spot on points table with 64 points.

have dominated play by beating five times in eight matches in PKL history, but UP had the better of them this year by winning both their matches.

ALSO READ: Prize money and eliminator schedule: Know about Pro Kabaddi 2019 playoffs

Bengaluru Bulls outscored UP Yoddha 22-16 in raid points in their first meeting, but UP outscored them 15-10 in tackle points and inflicted two all outs while Bulls managed only one.

Pawan Sehrawat scored 12 raid points, but no other raider came to his support. Sumit Singh’s 3 out of 5 raid points were Bonus Points, and Rohit Kumar’s 2 out of 4 raid points were Bonus Points.

11 out of Bulls’ 22 raid points were Bonus Points. In contrast only two of UP Yoddha’s 16 raid points were Bonus Points.

Sumit had a HIGH 5 in this game which included a crucial solo tackle on Pawan Sehrawat in the last three minutes when Bulls were on the comeback trail.

Pawan was tackled five times in this match – 3 times by the corners (Sumit 2, Nitesh 1). Shrikant Jadhav had 8 raid points for UP while Monu Goyat had 6 raid points.

UP were trailing 4-13 in this match after just seven minutes with Bulls inflicting an All-out. Surender Gill’s 4-point Super Raid turned the game around and brought UP back.

They then went on to inflict three All Outs on Bulls while Bengaluru could not get any. Pawan scored a Super 10 in the first half itself, but was able to add just three more in the 2nd half.

He was tackled seven times in the match, the joint-highest for him in a match in his PKL career. Five times he was tackled by UP’s corners – Sumit 2, Nitesh 3. Ashu Singh got the other 2 tackles.

Ashu Singh finished with a HIGH 5 (5 tackle points) while Nitesh Kumar had 4 tackle points. Surender Gill and Shrikant Jadhav had 9 and 8 raid points respectively.

ALSO READ: PKL 2019, Day 72 highlights: UP Yoddha beat Bengaluru Bulls 45-33

Player Head-To-Head

(All figures overall PKL)