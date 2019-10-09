JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengal take on Chennai in today's first match

In today's second match, UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers , PKL 2019
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
In today’s Pro Kabaddi 2019 match, the first game will be played between Bengal Warriors and Tamil Thalaivas. UP Yoddha will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second. The Bengal vs Chennai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 70, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
 
Head to head, UP Yoddha have an upper hand as they won four out of seven, while two matches ended in a tie. The UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha live match score here.

