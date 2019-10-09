- Bad news for Jio users as calls to rival networks won't be free anymore
- PMC Bank scam: Custody of Wadhawans, Waryam Singh extended till October 14
- SBI revises interest rates on loans, FDs, savings deposits: check new rates
- SBI revises interest rates on loans, FDs, savings deposits: check new rates
- Karti Chidambaram appears before ED for questioning in INX Media case
- How over-dependence on central funds is driving states to fiscal peril
- 2019 Nobel Chemistry Prize awarded for research on lithium-ion batteries
- Pak-China friendship is 'rock solid', Xi asserts ahead of summit with Modi
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Bengal take on Chennai in today's first match
In today's second match, UP Yoddha will take on Telugu Titans at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 70, Match 2: UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
Head to head, UP Yoddha have an upper hand as they won four out of seven, while two matches ended in a tie. The UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors and Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha live match score here.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More