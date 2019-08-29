JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal take on Chennai in today's match

The Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will take on Tamil Thalaivas at Thayagraj Sports Complex in New Delhi. Bengal Warriors defence started the season brilliantly with both their corners Baldev Singh and Rinku Narwal looking absolutely brilliant. But in the last few games their advance tackles have not been paying off with more errors creeping in. On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas have Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur their ranks, who has been in the list of top 3 raids in PKL history. However, they failed to keep the winning momentum of their team.

WATCH: What Dabang Delhi's start raider Naveen Kumar interview here
 
Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 29, Match 1: Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas Live streaming
 
The Bengal vs Chennai match will begin at 7:30 pm IST. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas live match details

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh