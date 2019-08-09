JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengal take on Mumbai in today's first match

In today's second match, Patna Pirates will take on UP Yoddha. Check Pro kabaddi live-action, match and stats updates here

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Bengal Warriors and U Mumba, while Patna Pirates will lock horns with UP Yoddha at the Patliputra Sports Complex, Patna, in the second match. Head to head, U Mumba have an advantage as they won have 10 out of 11 matches. However, Bengal Warriors have had a brilliant start to their PKL 2019 campaign, boosted by three raiders – Maninder Singh, K Prapanjan and Mohammad Nabibakhsh. The Bengal vs Mumbai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 18, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha live streaming details
 
Patna Pirates will play their last home leg match today and look to have a winning end after they failed to win a single match. UP Yoddha, on the other hand, have failed to win the close encounters as they have played two tie matches so far, winning one and losing two out of four matches. The Patna vs UP match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
