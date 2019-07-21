JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengaluru take on Gujarat in today's 1st match

In today's second match, Telugu Titans boosted by Siddhartha Desai will take on Tamil Thalaivas led by Ajay Thakur. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

BS Web Team 

In today’s first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, defending champions Bengaluru Bulls will take on Gujarat Fortuneginats and in the second match Telugu Titans lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. Head to head, Bengaluru Bulls have an advantage as they won two out of four matches while one match ended in a tie. In the first match the battle will be the raiders of Bulls and defenders of Fortunegiants.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 2, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live streaming details

In today’s second match, Telugu Titans boosted by Siddhartha Desai will take on Tamil Thalaivas led by Ajay Thakur. After playing 6 seasons with Titans, Rahul will be on the PKL mat for the first time in different collars that too against his former side in his former home-ground. First time in Pro Kabaddi history, two of the top-3 raid point scorers (Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur) will be playing for the same team. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

