Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Bengaluru take on Gujarat in today's 1st match
In today's second match, Telugu Titans boosted by Siddhartha Desai will take on Tamil Thalaivas led by Ajay Thakur. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 2, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Tamil Thalaivas Live streaming details
In today’s second match, Telugu Titans boosted by Siddhartha Desai will take on Tamil Thalaivas led by Ajay Thakur. After playing 6 seasons with Titans, Rahul will be on the PKL mat for the first time in different collars that too against his former side in his former home-ground. First time in Pro Kabaddi history, two of the top-3 raid point scorers (Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur) will be playing for the same team. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
