Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Delhi take on Chennai in today's first match

Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas.

BS Web Team 

Maninder Singh, PKL 2019, Bengal Warriors vs haryana Steelers
File photo: Maninder Singh in action against Haryana Steelers
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Dabang Delhi and Tamil Thalaivas, while Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata, in the second match. The Delhi vs Chennai kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Head to head, Bengal Warriors and Puneri Paltan have won six matches each out of 13 matches played between them so far, while one match ended in a tie. The Bengal vs Pune match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas and Bengal Warriors vs Puneri Paltan live match score here

