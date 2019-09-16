JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro kabaddi 2019 live score: Jaipur take on UP in today's first match

In today's second match, Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Telugu Titans. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers , PKL 2019
File photo: UP Yoddha vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Jaipur Pink Panthers and UP Yoddha. Dabang Delhi will lock horns with Telugu Titans at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Jaipur vs UP kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 51, Match 2: Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans live streaming details
 
Head to head, Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans match will feature Siddharth Desai and Naveen Kumar, who started their PKL career in last season. Naveen Kumar has a brilliant PKL 2019 so far while Siddharth Desai failed to continue his impressive start. The Delhi vs Hyderabad kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha live match score here

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh