JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Pro Kabaddi League 2019 » News

Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Pune take on Delhi in today's first match

In today's second match, Haryana Steelers eye play off berth as they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants, for whom every single match is must-win. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Naveen Kumar
Naveen Kumar
In today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi. Haryana Steelers will lock horns with Gujarat Fortunegiants at Tau Devilal Sports Complex, Panchkula, in the second match. The Pune vs Delhi kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 62, Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortnegiants live streaming details
 
If Haryana Steelers manage to win today’s match, they will secure a place in playoffs. The Haryana vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers  vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live match score here.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh