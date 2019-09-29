Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Pune take on Delhi in today's first match
In today's second match, Haryana Steelers eye play off berth as they take on Gujarat Fortunegiants, for whom every single match is must-win. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 62, Match 2: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortnegiants live streaming details
If Haryana Steelers manage to win today’s match, they will secure a place in playoffs. The Haryana vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi and Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants live match score here.
