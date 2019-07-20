Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: Telugu Titans take on U Mumba in season opener

-
In today’s first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2019, Telugu Titans will take on U Mumba, while the second match will be played between defending champions Bengaluru Bulls and Patna Pirates at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. For the first time in Pro Kabaddi history, Rahul Chaudhari will not play for Telugu Titans. Siddharth Desai has been brought in as his replacement after Telugu Titans spent a whopping Rs 1.45 crore in PKL 2019 auctions.
In today’s second match, Bengaluru Bulls, led by Rohit Kumar, will take on Pardeep Narwal’s Patna Pirates in Hyderabad. The match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Bengaluru Bulls have Pawan Sehrawat in their ranks, who helped them lift the trophy with his ability to score super raids. On the other hand, three-time champions Patna Pirates failed to reach the playoffs last year as they didn't find any raider who could support their star raider Pardeep Narwal. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2018 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.