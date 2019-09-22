JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Gujarat in today's first match

In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will eye a playoff qualification as they take on hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between Gujarat Fortunegiants and U Mumba. Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sawai Mansingh stadium, Pune, in the second match. The Mumbai vs Gujarat kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here

Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 56, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details
 
Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won seven of 11 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers won four. The Bengal vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 3 with Hindi commentary. You can also live stream kabaddi matches in various languages on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors live match score here

