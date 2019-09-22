Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on Gujarat in today's first match
In today's second match, Bengal Warriors will eye a playoff qualification as they take on hosts Jaipur Pink Panthers. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here
File photo: Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 56, Match 2: Bengal Warriors vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details
Head to head, Bengal Warriors have an advantage as they won seven of 11 matches while Jaipur Pink Panthers won four. The Bengal vs Jaipur kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 3 with Hindi commentary. You can also live stream kabaddi matches in various languages on Hotstar.
Stay tuned for Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba and Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors live match score here
