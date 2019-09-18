JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 live score: Mumbai take on UP in today's first match

In today's second match, laggards Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas will lock horns. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

In today’s match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between U Mumba and UP Yoddha. Puneri Paltan will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas at Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in the second match. The Mumbai vs UP kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 52, Match 2: Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas live streaming details
 
Head to head, Puneri Paltan and Tamil Thalaivas have won one match each of three matches while one match ended in a tie. The Pune vs Chennai kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
