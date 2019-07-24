JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: UP take on Bengal in today's first match

In today's second match, Telugu Titans' raider Siddharth Desai will look to return to form. Check PKL 2019 Live score, match updates and stats here

File photo
In today’s first match of VIVO Pro Kabaddi League, PKL 2019, UP Yoddhas will lock horns with Bengal Warriors, while the second match will be played between Telugu Titans and Dabang Delhi at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad. In the first match, the battle will be between UP’s defender Nitesh Kumar and Bengal’s star raider Maninder Singh. Nitesh Kumar was a sensation in PKL 6 after he became the first defender in PKL history to finish the season with a 3-digit tackle point figure. The UP vs Delhi match will start from 7:30 pm IST.

Check Pro Kabaddi schedule and points table here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 4, Match 2: Telugu Titans vs Dabang Delhi Live streaming details
 
In today’s second match, Telugu Titans’ star raider Siddharth Desai will look to return to form after he failed to make an impression in the last season. Tamil Thalaivas and U Mumba planned well against him and kept him out of play for most of the time. The Hyderabad vs Delhi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD with English commentary and in Hindi on Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. One can also live stream live kabaddi matches on Hotstar.

