Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: UP take on Delhi in today's first match

In today's second match, Gujarat Fortunegiants will take on Patna Pirates. Check PKL 2019 live-action, match and stats updates here

BS Web Team 

Pardeep Narwal, Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates, PKL 2019
Pardeep Narwal in action
According to today’s schedule for Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first match will be played between UP Yoddha and Dabang Delhi. Gujarat Fortunegiants will lock horns with Patna Pirates at Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, Greater Noida, in the second match. If UP Yoddha win today’s match then they will qualify for the playoffs and in turn knock out Jaipur Pink Panthers. The UP vs Delhi kabaddi match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
 
Check Pro Kabaddi points table and schedule here
 
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 67, Match 2: Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates live streaming details
 
Head to head, Gujarat Fortunegiants have an advantage as they have won 5 out of 6 matches. The Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates kabaddi match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the first match ends. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 1 and 2 and Star Sports 1 and 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
 
Stay tuned for UP Yoddha vs Dabang Delhi and Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Patna Pirates live match score here.

