Pro Kabaddi 2019 Live score: UP to take on Chennai in today's first match
In today's second match, Patna Pirates will take on Haryana Steelers. Check Pro kabaddi live-action, match and stats updates here
Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans
In today's match of Pro Kabaddi 2019, the first game will be played between UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas, while Patna Pirates will lock horns with Haryana Steelers at the Patliputra Sports Complex in Patna in the second match. Head to head, UP Yoddha and Tamil Thalaivas have won two matches each in the six matches played so far, while two matches ended in a tie. The Yoddha vs Thalaivas match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Day 16, Match 2: Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers live streaming details
Pardeep Narwal is just nine points away from 900 raid points. The Patna vs Haryana match will begin at 8:30 pm IST after the end of the first match. Kabaddi fans can catch Pro Kabaddi 2019 live action on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD with English commentary, and on Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 HD Hindi in Hindi. You can also live stream kabaddi matches on Hotstar.
