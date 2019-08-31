Pro Kabaddi 2019, Mumbai vs Jaipur preview: Battle of offence and defence

In Match 68 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. This match is going to be a battle between two struggling units. Both these teams have lost thrice in their last 5 matches. Jaipur average 14.3 raid points per match, the joint-lowest among teams this season. U Mumba, which possess a deadly defence trio in Fazel, Sandeep and Surinder have averaged just 9.2 tackle points, the lowest among teams this season.

Least Avg. Raid Pts – PKL 2019 Least Avg. Tackle Pts – PKL 2019 Team Avg. Raid Pts Team Avg Tackle Pts UP Yoddha 14.3 U Mumba 9.2 Jaipur Pink Panthers 14.3 Tamil Thalaivas 9.3 Telugu Titans 14.4 Bengal Warriors 9.5

Jaipur had been pitch perfect in their raid approach in the first 7 matches: Only 7 times, they had been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat. However, in the last 4 matches the situation has reversed: They have been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat 38 number of times.

No: of Raids with 3 or fewer players on the mat for Jaipur - PKL 7 Timeline 3 or less DIP (No: of Raids) All-Outs Conceded First 7 Mts 7 2 Last 4 Mts 38 4

Also, the raid unit hasn’t capitalized in super tackle situations and had delayed inflicting all-outs. Jaipur have a raid SR of 36 in Super tackle situation, the 2nd worst among teams in PKL 7.

Worst Raid SR in Super tackle situation - PKL 7 Team Raid SR Telugu Titans 26 Jaipur Pink Panthers 30 Tamil Thalaivas 38

Jaipur raiders in Super tackle situation - PKL 7 Raider Raids Raid Points Raid SR Deepak Hooda 23 7 30 Other raiders 31 8 26

The head to head has been even so far (6-6) between Deepak Hooda and Fazel Atrachali in PKL. Among Deepak Hooda’s unsuccessful raids this season, more than 70% have come ahead of the baulk line. Fazel Atrachali has scored more than 70% of his tackle points ahead of the baulk line this season.

Date and Day: August 31, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru



Time: 8:30 pm IST



The live streaming of vs kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

