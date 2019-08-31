JUST IN
Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Pawan looks to bounce back vs Gujarat's defence
Pro Kabaddi 2019, Mumbai vs Jaipur preview: Battle of offence and defence

Jaipur had been pitch perfect in their raid approach in the first 7 matches: Only 7 times, they had been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat.

In Match 68 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. This match is going to be a battle between two struggling units. Both these teams have lost thrice in their last 5 matches. Jaipur average 14.3 raid points per match, the joint-lowest among teams this season. U Mumba, which possess a deadly defence trio in Fazel, Sandeep and Surinder have averaged just 9.2 tackle points, the lowest among teams this season.

Least Avg. Raid Pts – PKL 2019 Least Avg. Tackle Pts – PKL 2019
Team Avg. Raid Pts Team Avg Tackle Pts
UP Yoddha 14.3 U Mumba 9.2
Jaipur Pink Panthers 14.3 Tamil Thalaivas 9.3
Telugu Titans 14.4 Bengal Warriors 9.5

Jaipur’s tactical raid approach failing in the last few matches

Jaipur had been pitch perfect in their raid approach in the first 7 matches: Only 7 times, they had been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat. However, in the last 4 matches the situation has reversed: They have been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat 38 number of times.

No: of Raids with 3 or fewer players on the mat for Jaipur - PKL 7
Timeline 3 or less DIP (No: of Raids) All-Outs Conceded
First 7 Mts 7 2
Last 4 Mts 38 4
Also, the raid unit hasn’t capitalized in super tackle situations and had delayed inflicting all-outs. Jaipur have a raid SR of 36 in Super tackle situation, the 2nd worst among teams in PKL 7.

Worst Raid SR in Super tackle situation - PKL 7
Team Raid SR
Telugu Titans 26
Jaipur Pink Panthers 30
Tamil Thalaivas 38

Jaipur raiders in Super tackle situation - PKL 7
Raider Raids Raid Points Raid SR
Deepak Hooda 23 7 30
Other raiders 31 8 26
Key Battle: Deepak Hooda vs Fazel Atrachali

The head to head has been even so far (6-6) between Deepak Hooda and Fazel Atrachali in PKL. Among Deepak Hooda’s unsuccessful raids this season, more than 70% have come ahead of the baulk line. Fazel Atrachali has scored more than 70% of his tackle points ahead of the baulk line this season.

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details

Date and Day: August 31, 2019, Saturday.

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

Time: 8:30 pm IST

The Mumbai vs Jaipur will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.

Jaipur vs Mumbai: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams

U Mumba Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers
Sandeep Narwal Right Corner Amit Hooda
Abhishek Singh Right In Deepak Narwal
Surinder Singh Right Cover Sunil Siddhgavali
Athul MS Center Deepak Hooda ©
Young Chang Ko Left Cover Vishal
Arjun Deshwal Left In Ajinkya Pawar
Fazel Atrachali © Left Corner Sandeep Dhull


First Published: Sat, August 31 2019. 15:46 IST

