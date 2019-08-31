Pro Kabaddi 2019, Mumbai vs Jaipur preview: Battle of offence and defence

-
In Match 68 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, U Mumba will lock horns with Jaipur Pink Panthers at Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru, on Saturday. This match is going to be a battle between two struggling units. Both these teams have lost thrice in their last 5 matches. Jaipur average 14.3 raid points per match, the joint-lowest among teams this season. U Mumba, which possess a deadly defence trio in Fazel, Sandeep and Surinder have averaged just 9.2 tackle points, the lowest among teams this season.
|Least Avg. Raid Pts – PKL 2019
|Least Avg. Tackle Pts – PKL 2019
|Team
|Avg. Raid Pts
|Team
|Avg Tackle Pts
|UP Yoddha
|14.3
|U Mumba
|9.2
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|14.3
|Tamil Thalaivas
|9.3
|Telugu Titans
|14.4
|Bengal Warriors
|9.5
Jaipur’s tactical raid approach failing in the last few matches
Jaipur had been pitch perfect in their raid approach in the first 7 matches: Only 7 times, they had been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat. However, in the last 4 matches the situation has reversed: They have been reduced to 3 or fewer defenders on the mat 38 number of times.
|No: of Raids with 3 or fewer players on the mat for Jaipur - PKL 7
|Timeline
|3 or less DIP (No: of Raids)
|All-Outs Conceded
|First 7 Mts
|7
|2
|Last 4 Mts
|38
|4
|Worst Raid SR in Super tackle situation - PKL 7
|Team
|Raid SR
|Telugu Titans
|26
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|30
|Tamil Thalaivas
|38
|Jaipur raiders in Super tackle situation - PKL 7
|Raider
|Raids
|Raid Points
|Raid SR
|Deepak Hooda
|23
|7
|30
|Other raiders
|31
|8
|26
The head to head has been even so far (6-6) between Deepak Hooda and Fazel Atrachali in PKL. Among Deepak Hooda’s unsuccessful raids this season, more than 70% have come ahead of the baulk line. Fazel Atrachali has scored more than 70% of his tackle points ahead of the baulk line this season.
U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers live streaming details
Date and Day: August 31, 2019, Saturday.
Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Time: 8:30 pm IST
The Mumbai vs Jaipur will broadcast live on Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 with English Commentary and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD and Star Sports 1 Hindi with Hindi Commentary. The live streaming of Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba kabaddi match will be available on Hotstar in various languages.
Jaipur vs Mumbai: Here are the probable starting seven of both the teams
|U Mumba
|Vs
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|Sandeep Narwal
|Right Corner
|Amit Hooda
|Abhishek Singh
|Right In
|Deepak Narwal
|Surinder Singh
|Right Cover
|Sunil Siddhgavali
|Athul MS
|Center
|Deepak Hooda ©
|Young Chang Ko
|Left Cover
|Vishal
|Arjun Deshwal
|Left In
|Ajinkya Pawar
|Fazel Atrachali ©
|Left Corner
|Sandeep Dhull