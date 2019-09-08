Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Bengal raiding unit to test Pune's defence

-
In Match 81 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, Bengal Warriors will lock horns with Puneri Paltan at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. This match will feature an encounter between former teammates (Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh played for Bengal last season). In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Surjeet Singh is playing for Puneri Paltan while Maninder Singh is still playing and leading Bengal Warriors side.
Warriors raiding unit to test Pune’s defence
One of the best raiding units of PKL 7 in Bengal Warriors will take on one of the best defensive teams in Puneri Paltan. Bengal Warriors have the 3rd highest raid point average in the league while Puneri Paltan have the joint-best tackle point average.
|Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7
|Highest Tackle Point Average – PKL 7
|Team
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Team
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Dabang Delhi
|19.9
|Puneri Paltan
|11.2
|Bengaluru Bulls
|19.6
|Jaipur Pink Panthers
|11.2
|Bengal Warriors
|19.2
|Bengaluru Bulls/U.P. Yoddha/Telugu Titans
|10.5
|Bengal Warriors Top Raiders – PKL 7
|Puneri Paltan Top Defenders – PKL 7
|Raider
|Raid Points
|Avg. Raid Pts.
|Defender
|Tackle Points
|Avg. Tackle Pts.
|Maninder Singh
|104
|8.0
|Surjeet Singh
|32
|2.5
|K. Prapanjan
|81
|6.2
|Manjeet
|20
|1.5
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|52
|4.0
|Jadhav Shahaji
|20
|2.0
Bengal Warriors raiders maximizing touch points
Bengal Warriors are still the only team to have three raiders with at least 50 raid points so far this season. What has been impressive about them is that they are maximizing touch points and are not reliant on Bonus Points. Even Prapanjan, who has picked up the most Bonus Points has 78 per cent of his raid points from touch points.
|Bengal Warriors Raiding Trio – PKL 7
|Raider
|Touch Points
|Bonus Points
|Touch Point %
|Maninder Singh
|87
|17
|84%
|K. Prapanjan
|63
|18
|78%
|Mohammad Nabibakhsh
|47
|5
|90%
|Lowest Raid Failure percentage - PKL 7
|Team
|Raid Failure %
|Dabang Delhi
|19.7%
|Bengal Warriors
|19.8%
|Haryana Steelers
|21.1%
(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)
- Maninder Singh (KOL) 7 – 5 Girish Ernak (PUN) [2 – 1 since PKL 6]
- K Prapanjan (KOL) 5 – 1 Surjeet Singh (PUN) [2 – 0 since PKL 6]
- K Prapanjan (KOL) 2 – 5 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 3 in PKL 6]
- Pawan Kadian (PUN) 3 – 1 Jeeva Kumar (KOL)
- Manjeet (PUN) 2 – 3 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [All since PKL 6]
- Nitin Tomar (PUN) 3 – 1 Jeeva Kumar (KOL)