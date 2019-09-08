Pro Kabaddi 2019 preview: Bengal raiding unit to test Pune's defence

In Match 81 of Pro Kabaddi 2019, will lock horns with at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium in Kolkata on Sunday. This match will feature an encounter between former teammates (Surjeet Singh and Maninder Singh played for Bengal last season). In Pro Kabaddi 2019, Surjeet Singh is playing for while Maninder Singh is still playing and leading side.

Warriors raiding unit to test Pune’s defence



One of the best raiding units of PKL 7 in will take on one of the best defensive teams in Bengal Warriors have the 3rd highest raid point average in the league while Puneri Paltan have the joint-best tackle point average.

Highest Raid Point Average – PKL 7 Highest Tackle Point Average – PKL 7 Team Avg. Raid Pts. Team Avg. Tackle Pts. Dabang Delhi 19.9 Puneri Paltan 11.2 Bengaluru Bulls 19.6 Jaipur Pink Panthers 11.2 Bengal Warriors 19.2 Bengaluru Bulls/U.P. Yoddha/Telugu Titans 10.5

The match will also see a clash between Maninder Singh, the current captain of Bengal Warriors, and Surjeet Singh, the former captain of Bengal Warriors. The two played 2 seasons together at Bengal (PKL 5 & PKL 6) before Surjeet moved to Pune this season. Maninder is the lead raider for Bengal while Surjeet leads the Pune defence.

Bengal Warriors Top Raiders – PKL 7 Puneri Paltan Top Defenders – PKL 7 Raider Raid Points Avg. Raid Pts. Defender Tackle Points Avg. Tackle Pts. Maninder Singh 104 8.0 Surjeet Singh 32 2.5 K. Prapanjan 81 6.2 Manjeet 20 1.5 Mohammad Nabibakhsh 52 4.0 Jadhav Shahaji 20 2.0

Bengal Warriors are still the only team to have three raiders with at least 50 raid points so far this season. What has been impressive about them is that they are maximizing touch points and are not reliant on Bonus Points. Even Prapanjan, who has picked up the most Bonus Points has 78 per cent of his raid points from touch points.

Bengal Warriors Raiding Trio – PKL 7 Raider Touch Points Bonus Points Touch Point % Maninder Singh 87 17 84% K. Prapanjan 63 18 78% Mohammad Nabibakhsh 47 5 90%

All 3 raiders have also minimised the number of times they are tackled in a match. As a result, Bengal Warriors have the 2nd lowest raid failure rate among all teams.

Lowest Raid Failure percentage - PKL 7 Team Raid Failure % Dabang Delhi 19.7% Bengal Warriors 19.8% Haryana Steelers 21.1%

Maninder Singh (KOL) 7 – 5 Girish Ernak (PUN) [2 – 1 since PKL 6]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 5 – 1 Surjeet Singh (PUN) [2 – 0 since PKL 6]

K Prapanjan (KOL) 2 – 5 Girish Ernak (PUN) [1 – 3 in PKL 6]

Pawan Kadian (PUN) 3 – 1 Jeeva Kumar (KOL)

Manjeet (PUN) 2 – 3 Jeeva Kumar (KOL) [All since PKL 6]

Nitin Tomar (PUN) 3 – 1 Jeeva Kumar (KOL)

(All figures overall PKL; figure in brackets shows since PKL 6)